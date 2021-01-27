Forsyth expects its new City Hall to be complete the first week of April, not far off of the initial estimated date of completion in late March. At its Jan. 19 meeting city council approved a change order giving Pellicano Construction of Macon 13 more days to complete the work and adding $13,092 to the bill.
At council’s annual planning retreat on Jan. 24 City Manager Janice Hall shared pictures of the building floor plan and drawings of how the interior and exterior of the building will look. A basement area will be used primarily for storage. The first floor will house council’s meeting room, including a chamber for closed door sessions, offices for Forsyth Main Street and Economic Development, a vault and the area for paying bills. The second floor will have two meeting rooms, a waiting area, council “touch down” area and offices for the city manager, mayor and other administrative personnel.
The original contract with Pellicano for the new city hall on East Main Street was approved in March 2020 with a price tag of $4,653,874. With a few other changes approved, the cost is now $4,715,615. Work seems to have progressed through the pandemic with few glitches. The additional 13 days were added to compensate for rainy weather in September, October and November.
The additional $13,092 is primarily for changes in the room for council in city hall, with modifications to council desks costing $4,614 and electrical changes to add data conduits and 3-inch conduit for data costing $4,491. Besides changes to the desks, there will be a podium added, a drawer to the clerk’s desk, changed wall paneling dimensions and plastic laminate counter tops and support brackets in ‘Council Touchdown.’
Nine additional signs required by Georgia Department of Transportation will cost $1,125, additional doors and hardware will ad $279 to the bill and flooring changes, including the tile in the bathroom, will cost $1,968.
Hall said the city will save $1,120 by changing from its initial choice of a vault door to a regular vault door. She said the contractors would have had to reenforce the floor to accommodate the original vault door. Council member Chris Hewett asked if the new vault door will give enough security. Hall said extra security measures were being added; there will be a secure hallway requiring a password leading to the vault.
The new contract date of completion is April 5. Asked by a council member at the Sunday retreat whether she thought city hall would be finished by April 5, Hall said the contractor has to justify any extension. She said Pellicano brought in an extra crew and extra crane recently, and work has sped up. However, she estimated that the steel work is about a month behind where it was projected in the contract.
Hall said she is meeting with Pellicano weekly and will keep council updated on progress.
In other business Forsyth approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Forsyth Golf Board effective Jan. 1. Hall said the agreement won’t cost the city anything. Its purpose is to provide benefits to the Golf Course Superintendent. She explained that it is the same agreement the city has with the Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau in order to provide employee benefits to the CVB executive director and other possible CVB employees. In effect, the city employs the Golf Course Superintendent and then leases the employee to the Golf Club.
The Golf Board Superintendent will continue to work under the general supervision of the Golf Club Board of Directors, which will reimburse the city for all expenses related to the employment. The salary is set at $57,000 per year during the agreement. Benefits include insurance plans, retirement, accrued leave benefits and any other plans in the city’s personnel policies.
In her City Manager’s Report Hall told council Georgia DOT has accepted its application for Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) roadwork to be done on the streets around the new city hall, including Kimball and Harris streets, after work on city hall is finished. Hewett asked if Hall could find a way to patch Tift College Drive because it is becoming increasingly rough. Hall said she would ask the head of the city’s streets and roads department to see what his crew can do about the rough spots.
Hall said the city is emphasizing safety protocol in city buildings, especially since the city continues to have employees test positive for COVID-19 up to the day of her report. She said city administration and the police department are rotating days in their building so there are less people in the building together.
Hall said Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meetings in Alderman Hall while it is in its temporary location on North Jackson Street because it doesn’t have room for meetings there.
City attorney Bobby Melton said council will hear a request for a variance for tiny houses on city property owned by George Emami and an application for alcohol sales from Old Mill Market at its Feb. 1 meeting.