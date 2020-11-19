A Valdosta developer will ask the Monroe County zoning board on Monday, Nov. 23 for permission to put 76 units of multi-family housing for people over 55 years old on New Forsyth Road. The project is to be called New Forsyth Road Senior Village according documents submitted with the county.
The zoning board is scheduled to consider the matter at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Monroe County Conference Center.
More than two years ago Monroe County turned down an apartment complex on the same property due to concerns it was government-subsidized housing. Now a different developer is back hoping for permission to build a senior living community on the same 27-acre tract.
Wilkerson Group of Lubbock, Texas owns the property, but David Brown and BFB General Parners of Valdosta is the developer asking the county for a conditional-use permit allowing it to build 76 units of multi-family housing, this time for people over 55 years old. Commissioners had rejected a similar development on the property back in May 2018 after hundreds of area residents, including many from the adjacent Cross Creek subdivision, expressed opposition. Opponents worried that the government-assisted housing would bring crime and hurt property values in the upscale residential area.
Wilkerson Group filed a civil rights suit against Monroe County in October 2018, saying the decision was discriminatory. It dropped the federal lawsuit in March 2019.
Commissioner John Ambrose, whose district includes the property, said he thinks commissioners will likely oppose the project again, even if they say it’s tailored for seniors this time.
“All it’s going to be is another way to get section 8 (government subsidized) housing,” said Ambrose.
The zoning board is expected to make a recommendation that will then go to county commissioners for a final decision at their 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1.