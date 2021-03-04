New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr is welcoming Leon Young to its team of ministers as the new worship pastor. Besides a dedication to ministry Young brings talent and experience in leading worship through music. He comes to New Providence from Life Church outside of Albany, N.Y., a journey of over a thousand miles.
Young said he and his family made the big move in one 19-hour day because it was easier to keep going with his wife, Charlie, nine children, a dog and a cat, than it was to move everyone into and back out of a hotel for a night. Young said everyone was on board with the move and is excited about settling into their new community.
Young said the New Providence community has been very welcoming, presenting the family with a “Welcome to the South” basket on their first Sunday in early February. It included things every Southern family should have, such as pecans, cheese straws, okra, grits and a subscription to the Reporter.
Young began singing solos in his church in Glendale, Montana when he was five years old, started piano lessons at age eight, began teaching himself to play guitar when he was in 6th grade, began playing bass in 8th grade, adding percussion in middle and high school and expanded his musical background by being a part of every instrumental and vocal group available at his high school.
Young said Glendive has a population of about 5,000. When he graduated in 2003 with a class of 120, there were only two music instructors in his high school. His wife is also from Glendive, and it is still home to their parents.
Young said that as much as he loved music, as he grew up he never thought of music ministry as a vocation.
“I didn’t know people made a living with music in church,” he said.
When he was 19, he moved to Billings, the biggest city in Montana at about 120,000 people. There he began volunteering at a local church. Less than a year later, the worship leader left and he was asked to step in part time. He was asked to join the staff full time in January 2005. From there he accepted a call to Sovereign Hope Church in Missoula, Montana, on the western side of the state, where he was worship minister from 2008-2014. Next he moved to the Life Church campus near Albany, N.Y. where he ministered from 2014-2020.
Young said that with the quarantine and online church of 2020, he felt drawn to plant a new church in the Albany area. He and Charlie prayed about the call. As they moved toward it, some doors closed but other doors opened directing them to New Providence, which Young said is much like the church he hoped to begin in New York. He said he likes snow, but his wife is drawn to the climate in Middle Georgia. His children are ages 16, 12, 10, 9, 8, 7, 2, 2 and 11 months. Six of them are biological, and three came to the family through foster care. The third was just made available for adoption on Feb. 16, after living with the family for two years.
Young has a tattoo of arrows on his arm representing all of his children but is a couple short and says he needs to catch up. Charlie home schools the six older children, which kept them from missing any school during the pandemic or while making the move down the East Coast. Young noted that they made the move with 160 boxes packed in a semi-truck.
“We were singularly drawn to New Providence,” said Young. “We just love the church. I love music, but I feel God has called me to teach.”
Young said New Providence isn’t afraid to keep it simple. There are instrumentalists, and sometimes the music is loud, but the church doesn’t rely on music to be new or to have an electric guitar “hook.” He said old favorites have stood the test of time because they teach the truth.
“I do want to build a singing church,” said Young. “I want everyone to participate.”
He said he has received some great compliments from some older members of New Providence who say they enjoy the music he presents during services. He was especially pleased when Evelyn Stuart, 87, told him that when he sang her favorite “It Is Well With My Soul,” accompanied only by piano, it was one of the best she’d ever heard.
Young said New Providence has been without a choir program for a couple of years but starting one isn’t a priority. There are a couple of vocalists, a band and a technology team who provide music at worship services. If a couple of dozen people want to form a choir he will be glad to lead it.
Young pointed out that music isn’t mentioned in the New Testament as a part of the early church and he doesn’t want anything to take away from the main role of the church, which is evangelism.
Asked if he is a songwriter, Young acknowledged that he is. He said he released four records between 2003 and 2009, “but I challenge you to find them.” He said currently he enjoys re-writing some of the old hymns to make them more accessible. On the preceding Sunday he wrote a third verse for “All Creatures of Our God and King” to fulfill the need and purpose of the worship service.
He was thoughtful for a moment when asked about his own favorites, then named “In Christ Alone” recorded in 2001 by Stuart Townsend, “How Deep the Father’s Love For Us,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “His Mercy Is More.”
Young said he has opened for some well known bands but “can’t imagine I would do it again.” At one time he worked in a dueling piano bar. He learned about 200 songs, covering every decade, and played for tips. “It was very fun,” he said of the experience.
Young said that while he has a wide range of musical talent, his personality is subdued and he doesn’t see himself as an entertainer. Asked if any of his children are aspiring to musical careers, he said they all sing and “a lot of them sing well.” He said he is often asked if he sings at home a lot and said his home life is definitely not scenes from a musical, where everyone periodically breaks into song and dance.
Young exercised some of his music versatility at New Providence by providing music for a Valentine’s Day couples dinner. Asked if he sang to Charlie at their wedding, he said he wrote her processional for her.
Last fall as he searched for what God wanted him to do next, at age 36, Young enrolled in college online with the goal of attending seminary. He feels this will help him be better able to teach and evangelize as he hears God directing him. Studying will be a part of his life as he nurtures his family and helps lead New Providence Baptist Church.
He said he plans to be a part of the Monroe County community for a long while because it is a good fit for him and because he doesn’t like to move.