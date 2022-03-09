There are already some surprises as candidates line up to run for Monroe County school board and commissioner this week.
One small surprise is that District 4 commissioner George Emami decided to seek re-election after all. Emami had announced last month he wouldn’t seek re-election. But he said after several potential candidates he recruited decided not to run, he opted to run again because he had gotten so much encouragement to do so.
As of press time, Emami didn’t have a challenger in the GOP primary in May. But he could face an independent candidate in November. A retired lieutenant colonel in the National Guard, Bob Hunter of the River Walk subdivision has qualified to appear on the ballot in the fall. He must still submit about 213 signatures from District 4 voters to appear on the November ballot. Hunter is the Chief Construction and Facilities Officer at the Atlanta Housing Authority.
The other commissioner up for re-election, John Ambrose in District 3, has qualified and had no opposition as of press time.
Four seats are also up on the Monroe County school board.
With the death of District 1 school board member JP Evans, that post is open. Retired teacher Sherrye Battle and Diane Soule have qualified for that post so far.
In BOE District 3, member Greg Head has qualified. He had no opposition as of press time.
In District 5, Robert Jenkins, a Georgia Power employee, has qualified to run. Long-time incumbent Nolan Howard has not.
In District 7, there has been a surprise as Dr. Rick Lanford of the Methodist Children’s Home has qualified to run. Incumbent BOE member Eva Bilderback had not qualified yet.
In the state legislature, Monroe County’s state Sen. John Kennedy has qualified again to run for the state senate and faces a Republican primary challenge from nurse Diane Vann of Macon.
State Rep. Dale Washburn is expected to run again but had not qualified as of press time. Democrat Carolyn Hughley of Columbus has qualified to run against Washburn in November.
Qualifying continues at the Monroe County Elections office on the first floor of the administration building through noon on Friday, March 11. The qualifying fee to run for commissioner is $450, 3 percent of commissioners’ base salary of $15,000. Commissioners are also eligible for family health insurance.
The qualifying fee for BOE seats is $45, 3 percent of BOE members’ estimated base salary of $1,500.