The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30 to nominate your mom as Monroe County’s Mother of the Year for 2021. The Reporter is sponsoring the Mother of the Year contest. Simply write in 400 words or less why your mom should be Mother of the Year. The winning nomination should include specific details about how mom has sacrificed to meet her family’s needs. She must be a Monroe County resident, but the nominator doesn’t have to be. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. on April 30. The winner will be featured in the Reporter just before Mother’s Day, May 9, in the May 5 issue. She will receive gifts from local businesses. The top nominations will be printed as well. Nominations should include the name of the mother and the person nominating her and the author’s phone number. Email to publisher@mymcr.net, fax to 994-2359, or mail to P.O. Box 795, Forsyth, GA 31029.
or drop by our office at 50 N. Jackson Street.