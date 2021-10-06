Friends and family of the late Michael Norris, the Monroe County deputy killed while responding to a domestic call in 2014, held their annual ATV Ride in his memory to raise money for scholarships in his name on Saturday, Sept. 25. It’s held every year around the anniversary of his death in his hometown of Culloden.
This year’s ride included a special guest. Donna Williams of Marietta, who received Norris’ kidney upon his death, came to meet Norris’ parents, Bennett and Fran Norris.
Her husband Pete wrote on Facebook: "Donna and I will be forever grateful for the gift of life that Donna received from Michael. Michael you live on through Donna."