George Emami of Forsyth has had to buy a whole new wardrobe after losing 45 pounds since Thanksgiving 2020.
Emami, 44, said his whole family was eating like crazy during the COVID shutdown.
“I lost all restraint,” sighed Emami. “There was nothing else to do.”
By Thanksgiving, Emami, a former UGA football player, was up to 240 pounds. That may not sound like much. But recall that Emami is 5-foot-9.
He was looking at photos of himself with his oldest daughter, Mara, when she won Mary Persons homecoming queen, and didn’t like what he saw in himself.
He had also begun playing soccer in the adult league at the Macon Soccer Club. But his first two seasons were cut short by injury. Emami said he knew he was getting injured because he was trying to make cuts but was carrying too much weight.
“I couldn’t make it through a whole season,” said Emami.
So after one final feast for Thanksgiving, Emami decided the next day to begin anew. A friend, Ben Scott, became his “coach” and turned him onto Optiva bars. They are full of protein and fiber and loaded with vitamins and digestive aids, containing just 110 calories. Emami eats four bars per day instead of breakfast and lunch and drinks a lot of water and then has a lean, green supper at night. Some plans call for a fifth Optiva bar but Emami said he usually just eats grapes or something.
In the early days Scott gave him a lot of encouragement, texting him frequently and taking him for coffee to see how he was doing. Once the weight started coming off, Emami said it started to gain momentum.
He also started a morning exercise routine, reading the Wall Street Journal while he walked on a treadmill.
“It gets my brain cranking and slowly burns calories,” said Emami.
Emami is now down from 240 pounds to 195. His goal is to get to 190.
“I’ve had to give away half my wardrobe,” said Emami. “None of my suits fit me anymore.”
Emami said he had only saved one pair of shorts from his younger, skinny days, and was thrilled that he can now fit into them.
But that was all that fit. He went with his son Baylor shopping and spent $1,500 on a new wardrobe.
Emami said his wife Denise is looking at him different.
The fun part, said Emami, a Monroe County commissioner, is when people he hasn’t seen in about a year see him and can’t believe it.
Emami said he’s tried a lot of different diets and intermittent fasting over the years. None have worked like Optiva. Emami is quick to add that he doesn’t sell Optiva and doesn’t make any money off of it. He’s just a happy customer and sends people to Scott if they’re interested. He said the bars cost him about $300 per month, but actually save him money due to not buying meals.
As someone who just opened a popular restaurant and brewery one year ago, Emami concedes it’s kind of awkward at times. But for his personal journey, it’s been what he needed.
“It’s been an interesting ride,” said Emami. “It’s been good.”