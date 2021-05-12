New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr has been a growing church for over a decade. One of its members is leading a whole new dimension of “growing” in the church. William Raines has a vision of how a community garden sponsored by the church can provide new avenues for missions to fulfill both physical and spiritual needs.
Raines, 26, and his wife, Sarah, became interested in gardening and community gardens and, with the idea of incorporating the knowledge into their future personal plans, began learning all they could. They watched over 150 pod casts about gardens and gardening.
The couple joined New Providence in October. One day as Raines looked across the church property he gazed at the green grass and thought how cool it would be to see flowers and vegetables growing there. He said he couldn’t sleep for the next two or three nights because he felt he wasn’t doing what he should be doing.
Raines said the Lord was telling him to start the community garden project at New Providence, but he had only been a part of the church for a month and felt he was too new to lead a big project. He talked to Pastor Brian Moore about his ideas. Moore told Raines that lots of folks have ideas but he was interested in those who do something with their ideas.
Talking with others at New Providence, Raines learned that the idea of a community garden had been brought up three or four times over the last 15 years, but no one had followed through. Raines kept thinking of more ways that a community garden aligned with the mission of the church to minister to God’s people and to find opportunities to tell them about Him.
He wrote a 15-page proposal for the garden, complete with pricing and graphs, and brought it to the church elders. When they approved the plan the first week of January, Raines thought he would get started in the spring, but Moore said, “Why not start this week?”
So he started then to turn the green grass lawn into a community garden. Now young plants have emerged—sweet corn, bush green beans, purple hull peas, yellow squash, zucchini, bell peppers. There are 48 tomato plants blooming with promises of fruit to come, and 48 strawberry plants are getting a good start so they can bear a full crop next spring.
Raines said already 170 volunteers have given time to the garden. They range from four- and five-year-olds to a very dedicated 75-year-old couple. Different families and individuals have found ways to plug in their interests and talents in the garden project. Just like there are a variety of plants, there are a variety of jobs to be done, and if you don’t find a job you like, you can create one.
Raines has added a cross to the garden as an element of beauty and conversation. There is a 15-foot garage door that will have handprints and initials of children, showing children how welcome they are in the garden and in church.
He estimates the garden will produce 1,400-1,500 pounds of food this year. Plans are to have two pick-your-own days/week. Volunteers will be available to show people how to pick and to show them how welcome they are. They will be ready for opportunities to share the gospel and to feed people spiritually as well as physically.
All produce will be free. Raines said coming to the garden is a great low COVID risk activity for people to get outside and be able to interact with other people.
“The Lord has blessed it tremendously,” said Raines. “Everything we thought it would be, it’s greater. I thank the Lord!”
Long before this community garden project, Raines had a spiritual connection with gardens. Growing up in Macon, he spent a lot of time with his grandfather, who lived about five miles away, in his garden. His grandfather passed away when Raines was in 10th grade, and he promised he would make a garden in his memory for at least three years.
He kept his vow, but then gardening went out of his life for several years. Last year when he and Sarah became engaged and spent time talking about their future, good memories about gardening kept coming back. He wants to help teach children where food comes from, and he wants to foster the camaraderie that working outside together can create.
Raines said that as he gave out Boston butts from New Providence Church a few months ago he talked to 20 or 30 older people who enjoyed telling him about gardens they had grown. He met a man in the course of his full time job and began telling him about the community garden. The man decided to make a donation from his estate that will support the garden for the next three or four years. Raines said he hadn’t intended to start talking about the garden that day, but “the Lord was thinking about the garden before me.”
The New Providence community garden is all organic. There are no pesticides, and the fertilizer is horse manure. There is companion planting, which discourages insect pests and lets plant varieties support each other with nutrients. The seeds are all heirloom seeds.
“They are all top of the line,” said Raines. “They will be eating something good for them.”
He hopes those who volunteer in the community garden or benefit from its produce will begin planting their own gardens. Volunteers will be planting Yukon potatoes in staggered plantings in the community garden to keep them available. There is a second plot where pumpkins will be planted to have them ready for harvest at the end of September. The church is planning to sell pumpkins and host a Harvest Party to celebrate autumn and the harvest season.
Another program at New Providence based on the garden is an eight-week children’s devotional, which will incorporate scripture themes and life lessons with time in the garden. The program leader has experience with garden devotionals for children at another location.
Arthur Farr and his wife plan to teach canning and preserving classes as the garden’s yield become abundant. They cultivate a garden of about two acres themselves and have a lot of experience canning.
“The Lord has given us the workers we need,” said Raines.
There is always room for more workers; volunteers need to be ready to receive more than they give.