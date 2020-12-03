A night nurse at the Pruitt Health nursing home in Forsyth was arrested and charged with stealing pain pills in her private parts and taking patient possessions on Nov. 11.
Officer Cody Maples was dispatched to Pruitt Health on a call about a drunk employee driving a vehicle. Maples saw a man, later identified as Rickey Smith, sitting in a red Ford Escape in the parking lot. Smith was slouched down and appeared to be asleep. Day nurse Celisca Ethridge told Maples that the man in the car was the night nurse’s boyfriend and that he often sat there while she worked nights.
Maples went back to the car and asked Smith to stand up. Smith struggled to maintain his balance and fell back into his seat. Maddox asked if he’d taken any pills and Smith replied, “pain medication”. Smith was smoking a cigarette and blowing smoke in Maples’ face. Maples noticed a pill on the car seat and quickly snatched it before Smith could. He also found two crushed pill cups in the back. The pills were identified as Lortab. Smith was handcuffed and put in the back of Maples’ patrol car.
At that point, Maples went into Pruitt Health and made contact with Christina Koski, the night nurse accused of smuggling the pills. Koski began sweating profusely and appeared on the verge of tears. As Maples escorted her out, Koski started pulling away and dragging her feet. Once outside, Maples showed her the pill cups and asked what the items were. Koski replied that she “didn’t know” and tried to snatch them away from him. Maples then tried to handcuff Koski who resisted and ignored loud verbal commands. Maples eventually cuffed Koski and put her in the patrol car. Koski said that she was just “giving the medication out”. Maples asked how she was giving the patients medication from her car. Koski screamed that she was “a nurse” and hadn’t “taken anything”.
Continuing to search the vehicle, Maples found other pills wrapped in a sock that’d been hidden in the lining of her purse. He also found a pink bag containing jewelry, watches and other items reported missing by patients. Under the passenger seat, Maples found two hypodermic needles with a brown liquid that appeared to be heroin.
Ethridge, the daytime nurse, identified the pills as narcotic medication and told Maples that several patients had complained about not getting their pills for a couple of days. Ethridge also recognized several items belonging to the patients. Koski was fired by the Director of Nursing and she and Smith were escorted to Monroe County Jail.