Parents of an autistic child have sued Monroe County schools and a former Hubbard Elementary special-ed paraprofessional saying that the woman picked up their child by his legs, carried him upside down to a chair and held him down for several minutes in 2017.
Jennifer and Cody Newman filed a federal lawsuit against the school system and against Debra Strowder, a former paraprofessional at Hubbard Elementary, accusing her of physical abuse of their child. The Newmans are represented by Michael Hill of Mayo-Hill law firm in Macon. The incident was captured by one of the school’s video cameras. The video of the event, which the suit says is quite shocking and occurred without provocation, has not been released by the schools.
The lawsuit includes a letter from Hubbard principal Jay Johnston conceding that the video shows Strowder picking up the child by his leg and restraining him in her lap. The suit claims that in spite of the video, Strowder lied to the school system and police about the incident. Mayo argues that Strowder’s actions went against Crisis Prevention and Intervention (CPI) protocols, Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (NCI) protocols, State Education Rules and the Code of Ethics for Educators and that the Monroe County School Board systematically failed to train its teachers in these protocols and knowingly allowed them to teach regardless.
The suit says Strowder had a history of abuse at Hubbard, having previously gotten into trouble in 2012 for holding a child down and forcing him to eat during lunchtime. Strowder alleged that the student had been throwing his food and that she used the “hand over hand” approach, which is accepted by the school system.
For those reasons, the suit claims that Strowder, the Monroe County Board of Education and the school district are responsible for the boy’s injuries and mental distress. The plaintiffs say that Strowder’s unlawful and offensive touching constitutes state charges for assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress. In addition, the suit argues that on a federal level, Strowder’s actions violated the 14th amendment by denying the boy due process and forcing unlawful search and seizure.
As for the school district and BOE, the plaintiffs claim that Hubbard and the Board failed to provide a safe environment for students by not instituting policies and training to prevent such conduct. For that reason, they argue the school and BOE are also responsible for the boy’s medical bills and all other damages. The suit does not list any amounts or describe the boy’s injuries.
The suit was filed on Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court asking for fair compensation for damages caused. Cory Kirby, the attorney representing the school system, said the plaintiffs have not specified what damages the boy suffered that require repayment. The plaintiffs only stated that said damages amounted to over $1. The defendants also denied any negligence on Strowder’s part and alleged that any of the boy’s injuries were a result of the Newmans’ own lack of care.