With school out, summer starting and their construction project wrapping up at Monroe County Middle School, the Parrish Construction crew enjoyed a cookout with hamburgers and all the trimmings on Friday, June 4. Parrish Construction won the bid for the $3.75 million renovations in January 2020 and began work in March 2020.
The renovations were three separate buildings, three classroom wing extensions, which added a total of 14 classrooms to the middle school, and an expansion of the cafeteria, which will almost double its size. The cafeteria project includes creating a new primary entrance to the school.
The three classroom additions are complete and only work on the cafeteria remains to be finished before the next school year begins on Aug. 2. Project Manager Geoffrey Ammann said the work is on schedule and will be ready for students to begin their new year.
The renovations became a necessity after Monroe County Schools closed the Hubbard Middle School building, which housed all sixth graders, abruptly in August 2018 because of water and mold issues. It was able to move all of the sixth graders onto the existing 7th/8th grade campus, but administrators knew the building was then at capacity with no room for growth.
A deciding factor in awarding the bid to Parrish Construction, based in Perry, was Parrish’s experience in renovation projects while a building continued to function with people coming and going from it. Although accommodations during the pandemic meant that Parrish had more time to work without all students being on campus than had been anticipated, the company still worked hard to keep traffic flowing around the construction and to maintain the safety of students, staff and visitors at Monroe County Middle School.
Parrish COO Charlie Griffis said the school system worked with them to maintain the balance needed to move forward on the project while not interfering with the daily operations at school. He appreciated the assistance from Monroe County Schools facilities director Roger Onstott, Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman and MCMS Principal Dr. Efrem Yarber.
Parrish site superintendent Mike Land said Parrish had materials assembled and delivered for the work before the project started, and materials were stored in a fenced area and moved to the construction site as needed. The crews working at MCMS have been as large as 60 workers during the renovations, and the schools have worked with Parrish to have parking and break areas for the workers.
“Parrish understands that it’s not a construction site with a school on it but a school with construction going on,” said Ammann.
He said it’s important to always have access to and from the school open in case of an emergency. Even during the summer students continue to use the cafeteria as the construction work proceeds. During the school year students had daily P.E. classes in the parking lot.
Amman said everyone will soon notice a dramatic difference in the appearance of the new entrance, which was previously the loading and unloading area for buses. A tower next to the new entrance will soon be finished.
Parrish Construction completed the $3.6 million renovations on the emergency room and surrounding area at Monroe County Hospital in 2019. The project was also done while the hospital continued to function day to day.