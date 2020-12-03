Believe it or not, Thanksgiving has already come and gone and Christmas is right around the corner. Even with the pandemic and isolation, it seems that time always flies!
I’ve noticed that the busier you are, the faster time seems to move. When I have an extremely full day scheduled, I often wonder what happened to the time! The day seems to go by so fast!
While it is quite nice not to be bored, I hope that our busyness doesn’t prevent us from stopping and reflecting. If we’re not careful, our push and shove schedules will push and shove our thankfulness right out of our lives. What do I mean by that?
Think about this for a minute: How often have you looked at the little things in life (and even the things that irritate us) as reminders of how blessed we really are? Let me give you a few examples of things we should be thankful for, even if we’ve never thought about them from this perspective:
The mess to clean after a party because it means I have been surrounded by friends.
The taxes I pay because it means that I’m employed.
The clothes that fit a little too snug because it means I have enough to eat.
A lawn that needs mowing, leaves that need raking, windows that need cleaning and gutters that need cleaning out because it means I have a home.
All the complaining I hear about our government (especially in this election year) because it means we have freedom of speech.
The space I find at the far end of the parking lot (“Can you see the store from here?”) because it means I am capable of walking.
My huge heating bill because it means I am warm.
The lady in church who sings off key because it means that I can hear.
The piles of laundry and clothes to fold because it means I have clothes to wear.
Weariness and aching muscles at the end of the day because it means I have been productive.
The alarm that goes off in the early morning hours because it means that I’m alive.
Getting too much e-mail bogs me down but at least I know I have friends who are thinking of me.
I hope that these little reminders will cause us all to remember just how much we have to be thankful for. Before another day passes, hug your family. Let each member of your family know how thankful you are for them and how much you love them.
Above all, remember to thank the One who is the ultimate source of blessings. This Sunday, why not attend the church of your choice (either in person or online) as a way of saying “Thanks God for all our blessings, big and small.”
Living, Loving and Leading for Jesus,
Rev. Billy Beard is pastor of Forsyth United Methodist Church, Forsyth, 68 W. Johnston Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.