The High Falls community began its celebration of Independence Day on Saturday morning, July 3 with a parade of patriotically decorated watercraft. “Anything that floats” was invited to join the parade, and it featured smiling people waving flags from pontoons to paddle boats. A couple of kayakers almost found themselves in the parade by accident.
The parade enjoyed cool weather as the stream of boats made its way around High Falls Lake as people watched from docks, porches and the lake bank. There were American flags of all sizes in abundance; red, white and blue balloons and a red, white and blue rooster at the bow of one boat. The generous occupants of one craft even tossed little rubber ducks, balls and beads to fans along the route.
The Independence Day Boat Parade is an annual tradition perpetuated by the High Falls Civic Club. Although it suspended judging of the entries in 2020 and 2021, it kept the event and the community spirit it creates alive. Make plans to decorate your watercraft and join the fun next year.
By the time of the Saturday morning Boat Parade, High Falls State Park was already filling with people taking advantage of the holiday weekend to spend time at the state park.