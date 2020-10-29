Mary Persons made history on Monday night when the first-year powder puff girls flag football team hosted its first contests at Dan Pitts Stadium, and it was a big success. Coached by MP girls soccer coach Dallas Hall, the Lady Dogs beat Luella in the first game 19-0. Quarterback Makenzie Hicks threw two touchdown passes to Karsen Winget and one to Adelyn Turner. Blaklee Short had an extra point and Sydney Reichert had an interception. The nightcap was closer but MP beat Eagles Landing 6-0 as Hicks threw a touchdown pass to Sydney Lewis for the game’s only score. The Lady Dogs, who had a pre-season tournament last weekend, are now 2-0 and next play at home on Monday, Nov. 16 against Locust Grove (Region) at 6:45 p.m. and Dodge County (non-region) at 7:30 p.m. (Photos/Will Davis)
