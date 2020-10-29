U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his cousin Sonny Perdue, the current Secretary of Agriculture, will rally supporters at Fox City Brewery on Thursday as election day looms.
Perdue, the Republican businessman who’s finishing his first term, faces Democrat challenger John Ossoff in the election next Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Perdues are expected around 4 p.m., said local GOP leader Todd Tolbert. See ad on page 7A. Monroe County elections chief Kaye Warren said the county is already on course to set a new record for early and absentee voting. More than 7,000 of Monroe County’s 21,000 registered voters have already voted early in person and that number is expected to reach 9,000 before the final day of early voting on Friday. The county has already recieved about 2,000 absentee ballots, so 11,000 of 20,000 county voters will have already cast ballots before election day. The number of registered voters has increased from 16,000 in 2016 to 21,000 after Georgia began registering people to vote when they renew their license.