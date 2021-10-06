Georgia Power employees from Plant Scherer in Juliette recently showed their appreciation for healthcare workers in the area. Members of the local Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer group assembled and delivered snack bags to doctors, nurses and staff at Monroe County Hospital as it faces an influx of patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With more than 40 chapters statewide, Citizens of Georgia Power - the employee volunteer arm of the company – gives back to their local communities through in-person and virtual volunteer projects, fundraisers, and donations. In 2020, Citizens’ members logged more than 55,000 hours of service equal to $1.5 million.