A Union Hill Apartment woman tried to get out of charges for waving a knife and being on drugs by falsely claiming she was 8 months pregnant before having a violent seizure, according a Forsyth police report.
Here’s what happened at the wild scene, according to the report: officer Cody Maples responded to a domestic dispute at Union Hill around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. He met the complainant outside his apartment and the man said he wanted to get his belongings from his apartment. He began shouting for the woman, Daviesiar Tashawa Brantley, 30, of 235 Union Hill Drive Apt. 10-D, to open the door. The neighbor’s music was so loud, Maples couldn’t hear the woman responding and started to knock and call for her. The man said he just needed a backpack, car washing equipment, and his social security card from the apartment.
Inv. Tellas Daniels went to ask the property manager for the key and the man began to move some of his belongings from the top floor hallway downstairs. Maples then heard Brantley arguing with the man through the door. Brantley said that she did not call the police and that she was not opening the door. The man told Maples that she had been smoking cocaine and that she was pregnant. He also said that she had been up smoking weed all night.
He told Maples that Brantley had earlier attacked another man with mental health problems that was sitting in front of the apartment building. The man told Maples she attacked him earlier that day for being in her way. He said that she left a mark on his right elbow.
A female tenant tried to speak with Brantley but had no success. She told Maples that Brantley was due at any time.
Daniels then told Maples that Brantley had left her apartment and was hiding in another apartment. Maples found her standing in the apartment and she immediately became irate and emotional and was inconsolable, while yelling incoherently. She repeated herself several times, saying, “I don’t need you” and tried to leave through the back door. She returned and sat on the couch while continuing to shout and cry.
Maples noticed Brantley had a white powdery residue on her top lip and nose area suspected to be cocaine.
Asked how far along she was in her pregnancy she stated 8 weeks. When asked again, she said 8 months. She also told Maples she wanted the man out of her apartment.
Brantley then stood abruptly and left the apartment. Another woman arrived and tried to stop her from going down the steps and the woman shouted at her and pushed past. Maples followed her to the sidewalk.
Another tenant approached Maples and said Brantley was threatening them. Brantley was stumbling around while cursing loudly and shouting at other residents. She continued walking and went behind the building out of sight. She then went to a downstairs apartment and tried to enter.
When she noticed that Maples was following her, she became irate and began shouting. Maples tried several times to calmly deescalate the incident and told her to stop.
Maples tried to put her left arm into handcuffs, and she began to resist, violently jerking away, shouting, and ignoring loud verbal commands. Officer Jeremy Malone helped get her into handcuffs. Maples told dispatch to have EMS in route.
Brantley continued to resist and flail violently. Maples tried to calm her but she continued to shout and jerk violently. Two unknown females arrived and tried to calm her down, but she did not respond.
After several minutes, Brantley appeared to go into a seizure. She began to shout in pain and the other women told Maples that her water broke, and he immediately removed the handcuffs. Her eyes began to roll into the back of her head, and it appeared as if she was becoming unconscious. They laid her on the ground and Maples told dispatch to have EMS there as soon as possible.
Once EMS arrived, Maples helped get her onto the stretcher and she was turned over to the medical staff. Several of the tenants and witnesses left the scene before Maples could get their information. Daniels found a knife lying on the floor of the apartment. Warrants will be obtained for public intoxication, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. Maples said the reports of Brantley being pregnant were false. Brantley’s family has reportedly told the city they plan to file a civil case against the police.