A Forsyth man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children on June 2 for harming his girlfriend’s baby in 2019.
Tony Ponder Jr. was sentenced to four years in prison and 20 years probation after pleading guilty to cruelty to children and aggravated battery as a first offender. As part of his sentence he cannot have unsupervised contact with children, which can be dropped after 10 years if he doesn’t have any more offenses.
Assistant district attorney Elizabeth Presley said that Ponder was at the home of his then-girlfriend Rachel Stone when Stone’s newborn baby was hospitalized with injuries. Both parties have given investigators a “big progression of lies”, said Presley.
Presley said Stone still faces similar charges for her role.