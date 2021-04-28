The city of Forsyth may grow by about 600 people as a local developer won initial approval on Monday for a Hwy. 41 subdivision of about 250 homes. The 2010 census numbered city residents at only 3,788, and the soon-to-be released 2020 census isn’t thought to have increased the population in the city substantially.
But that might be about to change as Castleview Development Partners begin implementing their plan for a large subdivision on Highway 41 South, bordered by Thornton Road and Newton Road. The request for changing zoning on the property was made to the Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, April 26, and the Commission unanimously recommended that city council approve the zoning changes. P & Z chair Steve Coleman abstained from the vote because he has done surveying work on the boundaries of the approximately 202-acre property.
George Emami presented information about the planned development to Planning & Zoning, and Howell Newton was also at the meeting to answer questions. Emami said Willis Newton is also a partner in the development and there is an additional partner who wishes to remain silent.
“We all care what happens in the community and have a common interest in treating the community and neighbors well,” said Emami. “We spent the last month meeting with neighbors and submitted our plans to the school system.”
Emami said in a way the new subdivision will continue the development that Newton’s father started with Newton Drive. He said the input they got from those who lived nearby was that they didn’t want any access to the subdivision from Newton Drive, they didn’t want the subdivision to be too dense and they didn’t want “cheap construction.”
In response, the access to the subdivision will be from Highway 41, which will require acceleration/deceleration lanes. There will be green space and areas reserved for amenities, which will reduce the density, and there will be an architectural review board and homeowners’ association that will oversee the type of construction allowed. Emami said the homeowners’ covenants will be loosely based on those in the River Forest subdivision.
Emami said that it will cost the developers more to make these changes, but they want community support and want to create a development that will reflect favorably on them and on Forsyth. He said it costs more to build a subdivision in the city than in the county because of requirements for storm drains, sidewalks on both sides of the street, etc.
Emami expects the minimum square footage of a one-story house to be 2,200 square feet and a two-story house to be 2,600 sq. ft. Houses are expected to be in the $300,000-$500,000 price range. Houses, commercial and community buildings will have hardy-plank, brick or stone siding and architectural shingles or metal roofing. Plans are to dedicate 1.5 acres to an area with a pool, club house, walking trail and sand volleyball court.
The development will include almost 15 acres for commercial development facing Highway 41. Emami said it will target businesses to serve residents of the subdivision. It will not include any business which would need gas, fuel or oil tanks installed and wouldn’t allow any automotive or diesel repair shops. Emami asked that these restrictions be included in the conditional use granted the developers.
The developers asked for a change from residential zoning (R-2) to Neighborhood Shopping zoning for the almost 15 acres and requested a zoning change from R-1 to R-2 for the other 184 acres, which it described as currently a vacant timber tract.
The entrance on Thornton Road is across the street from a point midway between T.G. Scott Elementary and Monroe County Schools agricultural building. Newton said that six or seven lots are unbuildable because of topography and the wooded acreage of Dayspring Presbyterian Church also provides a buffer.
“I promise you we will not embarrass you,” said Emami. “You will be proud of what goes on out there.”