PruittHealth Forsyth, 521 Cabaniss Road, held a drive-through Thanksgiving parade on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to give family and friends an opportunity to celebrate some of the joy of Thanksgiving with residents at the nursing home. PruittHealth Forsyth’s activities director, Della Bradley, said that staff wanted a way to make the holiday more special for the residents and to let those who can’t visit with loved ones right now feel closer to them.
The weather cooperated perfectly with the planned event, and PruittHealth Forsyth residents were able to enjoy being outside in warm sunshine as they waited for parade time. The staff worked on having all residents in appropriately spaced seats along the front driveway of the facility. Their chairs were decorated with balloons of autumn colors.
Forsyth Police Chief Eddie Harris led the parade of decorated cars. He sounded his siren, and cars followed with honking horns. Several children hung out vehicle windows or sat in truck beds holding hand-printed signs with messages of “We love you” and “We miss you” for residents.
Bradley said she appreciated the assistance of the Forsyth Police Department in organizing and conducting the parade and the generosity of the Georgia Department of Transportation Maintenance Shop down the street for allowing cars to use its parking lot to line up for the parade.
Bradley also thanked PruittHealth administrator Danny McCraty and Director of Nursing Sandra Coody for making sure all details were taken care of so that the parade could happen.
“Residents were up and ready for the parade early this morning,” said Bradley.
She said a traditional Thanksgiving dinner was planned for residents on Thursday, but family members were allowed to drop off special favorite dishes or dinners for residents in disposable containers. Face-to-face visits at the nursing home are still not allowed, but family and friends can schedule video chats with residents, and some visits outside the facility are allowed with guidelines.
Bradley and the other members of the PruittHealth Forsyth staff have had to be creative to come up with safe and entertaining activities for residents during COVID-19 restrictions. With Christmas around the corner, Bradley is hoping that some local church and civic groups will come and sing carols outside the windows and in front of the building for residents and help her think of other ways to make the season special. She hopes that even though people can’t visit the nursing home as they usually do at Christmas time, they will be willing to come up with different ways to brighten the days for those who live there.