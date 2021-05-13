Growing up in a household of seven and living well below poverty, it wasn’t unusual for my mama to create a new meal out of whatever was left over in the fridge. Or even the cupboard. I learned to love S.O.S., a dish known by many names. It’s basically hamburger gravy served on dry white toast, fried hotdogs and bologna, pineapple sandwiches, a midnight snack of corn bread and buttermilk, or “soakie” for breakfast in the morning. (That’s the previous night’s leftover biscuits crumbled up into a cup of black coffee with sugar because the box of corn flakes and gallon of milk was emptied the day before.) I’d be telling just how poor we were if I told you about the ketchup and mayo or mayo and sugar sandwiches. Not so long ago I made myself one of those mayonnaise and sugar sandwiches just for memory’s sake, and I must confess, it was not as good as a hungry child might remember. I think those experiences though gave me a love to create new dishes as an adult. I have a rule for myself when I cook something new. I refuse to write down a recipe until I’ve made it at least three times, but often not until I’ve perfected the seasoning of whatever I’m creating. My kids tell me I really need to compile a book. Who knows? Maybe one day I will.
One of my favorite things to do when I create something new is to close my eyes when I taste it to see where the flavors take me. So, when the Chamber announced the first-ever Taco Week for us, I got a little excited. I planned my week so that I would be sure to hit each of the restaurants participating. To say I was disappointed when Sol Tacos & Tequila had to close for the week was an understatement. I love a great plate presentation as much as I love the taste of the food on the plate. I used to be a Waffle House manager and they taught me a long time ago that food that looks good often tastes good because our brains perceive that food we find attractive is pleasing to the taste buds. (You have to ask the scientists why this is.) Then I found out Friday that El Tejado sold out of their special taco. That was disappointing as well. I love Mexican dishes and each of our Mexican restaurants boasts something that’s my favorite over the other one. El Dorado has my favorite Chunky Guacamole. El Tejado’s has the best Chili Relleno. Sol has the best tacos and La Pasadita has the best salad. We have been blessed to have so many choices in our small town. Now I’m certainly no expert food critic, but here’s my breakdown of the remaining participants in the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Taco Week:
• Jonah’s on Johnston. I wondered most how Jonah’s was going to pull off a taco and to my surprise the taco pizza was absolutely amazing. Grilled chicken with a taco sauce base, sliced tomatoes, jalapeno’s, and a delicious avocado ranch dressing. My imagination took me to a 5-star fine dining restaurant in the big city, or maybe even a western Caribbean cruise ship.
• Fox City Brewery. This taco was a fried buffalo chicken tender on a soft corn tortilla, pico de gallo, topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. The dish was served with 3 tacos and their famous steak fries and tasted exactly as described. My imagination took me to a pool hall and karaoke night, and even though I seldom visit the pubs anymore, that wasn’t a bad thing. Next time the Monroe County GOP meets, or the sisters, and I decide to grab a drink when there’s live music going on, I’ll be hoping they have it on the menu.
• El Dorado. This special dish included two fried fish tacos with Mexican slaw and special sauce topped with avocado. Any fishy taste was easily tamed with a squeeze of lime. I had a date for lunch so I didn’t really use my imagination to get away from the original atmosphere as conversation with my guest was important. The taco shell was light and flaky, and turned out to be the only crisped shell served during the week. The taco was very tasty and I knew I was eating in a Mexican restaurant. It was far better than the average taco at a chain Mexican joint and the seasonings were perfect.
• Scoops. I took the family to Scoops after church on Wednesday, and what bad can ever be said about ice cream? Scoops’ version of the taco was delicious cinnamon ice cream served in a waffle shell bowl layered in chocolate and topped with whipped cream and more cinnamon. While it certainly didn’t take me away to a Mexican grotto, it definitely tickled the taste buds and I hope I’m able to find it on the menu again.
• The Pickled Okra. This version was two shaved ribeye tacos on flour tortillas with grilled onion and white cheese with what tasted much like traditional yum yum sauce. The taco was quite tasty, and I could imagine myself under a beach cabana with a corona. This skinny version of the Philly Cheesesteak could use some southwestern flare, but I would order it again if they add to the menu.
• Her Majesty’s Kitchen. This selection was a choice of pork tacos, shrimp tacos, or octopus tacos. Unfortunately, she ran out of the cctopus the day before my visit. Needless to say, after hearing others talk about it, I was very disappointed that I missed that opportunity. You can get a pork or shrimp taco almost anywhere, but octopus isn’t on very many menus in our parts of the world. I decided if I was going to get a true feel for my real favorite I had to order them both. Each serving came with 2 tacos and I would have liked to have been able to combine one of each but certainly was not disappointed that I had to order both menu items. The pork was very well seasoned and served with red cabbage, picked onion, blue cheese and an avocado sauce. However, the shrimp was definitely my favorite of the two. The shrimp was fried to perfection and served with traditional lettuce, tomato, and onion and then drizzled with a creole aioli sauce. That creole flavoring was exactly what I was hoping for from Chef Chelseia. She catered our Habitat for Humanity Masquerade Ball back in 2018 and I completely fell in love with her authentic dishes. I often tell my family I was born in the wrong country, because at heart I’m a Caribbean island girl and the spicier the better. I’m definitely hoping these get added to her menu selections.
I had fun visiting all of the restaurants during the week and promised myself that I was going to do it more often. After all, I am working right here on the city square now. I hope that the community found the week as fun and as exciting as I did, and the Chamber feels like there was enough participation to make it an annual affair.
So who boasts the best taco? Well, I wish I could say the decision was difficult, as all of the participants had something delicious and unique. But hands down, Jonah’s wins the prize from me. Not that I’m actually giving away a prize, but if owner Eric Thomas decides this pizza is going on the menu, I’ll certainly be ordering pizza more often than I already do.
Tammy Rafferzeder is the business manager of the Reporter. Email her at business@mymcr.net.