A Forsyth tree worker told deputies his boss refused to take him to the hospital after he broke his collarbone when a tree fell on his Bobcat and ejected him on June 18.
According to the incident report, Alvin Orlando Smith, 37, of 82 Murray Road, told deputy Dalton Mosely on June 24 that he was injured around 7 p.m. on June 18 while working a job for Central Georgia Tree Service. Smith said they were at 266 Robert Farm Road where his supervisor, Mike Costlow and another worker were cutting down a tree on the property. Then he was told by Costlow to get inside a Bobcat and push the tree so it would fall in a different direction.
Smith said the tree fell on the Bobcat he was operating and flipped it, ejecting him through the glass, breaking his collar bone and injuring his neck. Smith stated he was in and out of consciousness, but instead of taking him to the hospital, Costlow took him to Walter Goodson’s house at 510 North Lee Street. Goodson is a friend of Smith’s.
Smith told Mosely he kept telling Costlow he needed to take him the hospital, but Costlow told him he just needed to sleep. Goodson confirmed that Costlow left Smith at his home and said Smith was finally taken to the Monroe County Hospital by his girlfriend to be treated for his injuries.
Smith said the hospital told him he had a broken collar bone and referred him to a specialist. He said he called Costlow and was told that an incident form was not filled out and they would not be covering his medical expenses. Mosely made a report for the incident and gave Smith a case number. The deputy was unable to reach Costlow by phone and left a voicemail.