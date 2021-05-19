An Atlanta man had to be Tasered after reportedly ambushing a Monroe County deputy as he responded to an unrelated call on Mayfield Road on Thursday night.
According to the sheriff’s report, here’s what happened: deputy Corben Becelia responded to a call of a dispute at 391 Mayfield Road by Romona Wall who said she wanted the people who lived at her house to leave.
When Becelia arrived, Josh Heath, 37, of 772 Woods Drive, NW, Atlanta, an apparent neighbor, ran up onto the hood of the patrol car and jumped on his windshield, causing it to crack.
When Becelia pulled out his taser, Heath then jumped off the car. Becelia deployed his taser but Heath tried to pull out the taser probes and refuse to give deputy John Cochran and Becelia his hands. They finally handcuffed him and placed him a patrol car and EMS arrived to check him out.
Heath told deputies, “I just wanted to prove a point.” When asked what point he was trying to prove, he replied, “I don’t know.”
He was taken to jail after being cleared by EMS and charged with obstruction criminal interference with government property.