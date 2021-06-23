A Forsyth father shot out a tire to stop his son from stealing a truck and tractor battery around 5:28 p.m. on June 13. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, deputy Matthew Mimbs was responding to a call at 384 Morgan Road regarding a domestic dispute when he saw a tan Dodge Dakota with a flat tire parked at 130 Morgan Road.
Allen Batts, 39, of Forsyth, told Mimbs he went to his parent’s home to get his truck. He said the truck is in his mother’s name but that she gave it to him. Batts said his father took the battery out of his truck to stop him from driving it, so he took his father’s tractor battery and put it in his truck to get even. Batts said he then pulled the truck to the front porch to retrieve his belongings and his father, Gary Batts, ran outside and tried to take the keys out of the truck. Batts said he then crawled in from the passenger side and drove off when his father shot out the back tire causing it to go flat.
Mimbs spoke with Batts’ father at 384 Morgan Road who said the truck is in his wife’s (Karen Batts) name. He said the truck has been sitting on their property, but his son still had the keys. He said his son stole the battery out of his tractor and put it in the Dodge Dakota and pulled up to his porch and was trying to take more of his property. He went to take the keys out of the truck, but his son climbed through the passenger side and drove off. He said he then shot out the rear driver’s side tire. He said he wanted to press charges on his son for stealing his tractor battery.
Allen Batts was then handcuffed and arrested for theft by taking.