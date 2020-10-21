Three men and two juveniles spotted walking on the shoulder of I-75 N towards the High Falls Road exit by Sgt. Willie Brown and deputy Judy Mercer around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 7 were discovered to have been riding in a vehicle stolen out Newport, N.C. According to a sheriff’s report, Giovany De Jesus Anguiano, 17, of Macon, Daijon Troy Allen, 17, of Warner Robins, and Christian Jake Pugh, 17, of Thomasville, N.C. were with two younger boys whose names were not released. They told the deputies their car had broken down due to lack of oil and water.
The male driver said that the vehicle often runs hot and burns oil and said it would crank once he added the fluids to the engine and radiator. Dispatch was asked to run the North Carolina tag on the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, but the GCIC system was inoperable at the time.
Sgt. Brown and Mercer told the group that Georgia law forbids them from walking on the interstate and the driver asked if the deputies could give them a ride to the store to buy the oil and water. Sgt. Brown told the driver that he would take him and one passenger to the store and bring them back to the vehicle. Mercer took the others back to the vehicle near the High Falls Road exit and provided traffic assistance while waiting for the fluids needed for the car.
The driver added the oil and water, yet the car still would not start. The driver then said that he needed jumper cables. A CHAMPS unit arrived and told the deputies he had already stopped with this vehicle. The driver said the vehicle’s computer had shut down and would have to be reset and he could not assist any further.
The men were asked if they could call someone to get them and an offer was made to take them to a safer location off the interstate. They said that all their phones were dead, and they could not call anyone. They were taken to the McDonald’s on Hwy. 36 so that they could charge their phones and wait in a safer environment until someone could pick them up. Brown asked the subjects to write down their names and dates of birth on a notepad and the names were sent to dispatch.
When the GCIC database came back up, the vehicle came back as stolen out of North Carolina. Sgt. John Thompson, Cpl. Thomas Haskins and Mercer returned to the car and Inv. Kemeyon Colvard went to the McDonald’s and sent a photo to the deputies of two males that were there and after confirming their identities, Sgt. Brown arrested them. The other three subjects had left and were seen walking to another store.
A call was received for three males causing a disturbance at a store in the same area. Thompson and Mercer went to the other location and the other three subjects were at the scene. One of the men tried to run around the back of the store but saw Mercer’s patrol car and ran back around the building. She recognized him to be one of the men in the stolen vehicle earlier and the three were handcuffed and arrested.
One of the juveniles said he was 14 and not taken to the jail but instead to the sheriff’s office and gave several names and two additional dates of birth. The four other men were taken to jail. It was discovered one of the males in jail had given his age as 17 but was 16 and had also given deputies a false name.
Allen was listed as a missing person out of Warner Robins. Pugh gave the name Laquis Johnson and an incorrect date of birth.
The North Carolina mother of the juveniles, Pinkee Darden, was called and told her sons were in custody and would be in route to Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. Darden said the boys had left walking to go to the store on the morning of Oct. 7, and not returned. She said she had no idea that the two had left the state. Darden also said that one of her sons had already been in trouble with law enforcement over this same vehicle previously.
Allen, Pugh and Anguiano are charged with theft by receiving and warrants have been requested. The juveniles are charged with theft by receiving and giving false names and dates of birth.