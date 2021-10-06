Monroe County commissioner George Emami announced on Tuesday that the new Verizon cell tower behind the county maintenance shop on Montpelier Road will be turned on later this month, perhaps solving Forsyth’s woeful cell coverage. The tower was built in June and workers said it would be turned on in about two months. That was four months ago. But Emami said he’s talked to Verizon and they say the tower will be turned on by the end of October. Emami said that may end Forsyth’s reputation as an Iron Dome of poor cell service.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- T-SPLOST on the ballot again in November
- Campbell Brown crowned MP Homecoming Queen
- Report: New cell tower to solve Forsyth woes soon
- Report: Murder suspect attacks jailers
- County rejects High Falls gas station
- ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ opens its new home at 102 E. Johnston St.
- Juliette woman gets 20 years for battering her own baby
- Two injured in head-on collision in Bolingbroke
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘You rolled the dice, and you lost’
- T.G. Scott removes book with two moms, dads
- ‘Why don’t they talk about COVID treatments?’
- Two injured in head-on collision in Bolingbroke
- Dual enrollment point system hurts some Mary Persons students
- We’re connected: EMC turns on 1st fiber customer
- Juliette woman gets 20 years for battering her own baby
- County rejects High Falls gas station
- Confusing guidelines thwart plans for affordable housing
- Homecoming Week at Mary Persons
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!