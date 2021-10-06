new tower

Cody Dunn is helping erect the new cell phone tower.

Monroe County commissioner George Emami announced on Tuesday that the new Verizon cell tower behind the county maintenance shop on Montpelier Road will be turned on later this month, perhaps solving Forsyth’s woeful cell coverage. The tower was built in June and workers said it would be turned on in about two months. That was four months ago. But Emami said he’s talked to Verizon and they say the tower will be turned on by the end of October. Emami said that may end Forsyth’s reputation as an Iron Dome of poor cell service.