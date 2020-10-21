A man wanted in South Carolina for escaping a halfway house was arrested after fleeing deputies and crashing into the bridge over the Ocmulgee River around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
According to the sheriff’s report, deputy Jaleel Brown saw a silver 2020 Mercedes GLS with dark tinted windows, a cracked windshield and no left brake light speeding at 92 mph on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road.
Deputy Brown stopped him near North Lee Street but Allen Joshua Brown, 33, of Mount Pleasant, S.C. could not produce his license. A female passenger, Milysha Bernard, 37, of Charleston, S.C. gave the deputy her license and began looking through papers for the registration and proof of insurance. She said they were in Atlanta for the weekend and were headed to Turner County to pick up Brown’s brother. Deputy Brown could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and could see the carotid artery in Bernard’s neck pulsating at a fast rate.
The deputy asked Brown his name to which he stated “Allen” but would not give his last name. He then began talking on the phone and he was again asked his name and date of birth. Bernard stated his name was Allen Brown and Brown gave her a look as if he was in disbelief that she gave his real name. When deputy Brown asked for his name again, he said his name Allen Capers. Bernard then also agreed Brown’s name was Allen Capers. Judging by the body language and criminal indicators of both subjects, the deputy knew they were lying, and Brown was asked to exit the vehicle.
Brown then locked the vehicle and became argumentative about how hostile the deputies were. Deputy Brown unhooked his taser and told Brown several times to open the door. Brown then put his car in gear and drove off. The deputy rushed to his patrol car and gave chase. Brown took the exit at North Lee Street, ran the stop sign on Collier Road and continued south toward downtown Forsyth. Because of the area and school traffic, deputy Brown was told to cancel the chase.
The sheriff’s office received several calls about the Mercedes getting back onto the interstate and taking the Rumble Road exit. Deputy Brown waited at the rock quarry until Brown made a left turn into the quarry nearly hitting the patrol car. The deputy made a U-turn and followed Brown, who sped south on Hwy. 41 near Bolingbroke at over 100 mph, driving in the emergency lane and following too closely.
He then made a right turn onto I-475 N and nearly crashed into a flatbed 18-wheeler going up the ramp. Running at speeds over 140 miles per hour, Brown was changing lanes without using a turn signal, failing to maintain lanes, following too closely, and driving very reckless nearly causing multiple vehicle crashes.
Coming into the city limits, he exited onto Juliette Road. He made a right turn and again began to travel at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Then Georgia State Patrol then took over the pursuit.
Brown was passing vehicles in a no passing zone, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, and running several vehicles off the road. Approaching the intersection of Juliette Road and Hwy. 87, he did not stop at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection toward downtown Juliette. Continuing toward the river, Brown jumped the train tracks and passed Hilltop Road on Juliette Road and then crashed on the bridge over the Ocmulgee River which disabled the vehicle.
Brown and Bernard exited the vehicle without injuries and laid down on the ground waiting to be handcuffed. Agent Coleman of the Drug Enforcement Agency called to confirm Brown had a warrant for escape from a halfway home in South Carolina. He also had several suspensions on his driving record.
Brown and Bernard were taken to Monroe County Hospital and were checked out for injuries. Brown is charged with fleeing, obstruction, child endangerment, reckless conduct, and several other citations. A hold has been placed on Brown by the U.S. Marshall’s Office. Brown’s criminal history revealed several narcotics and fleeing offenses.
Bernard will be charged with party to a crime for providing a false name and date of birth. She will also receive a citation for no seatbelt.