A Cochran woman is charged with trying to steal a Jeep at the Circle K on Harold Clarke Parkway on Sept. 25, but she failed because she was unable to drive a stick shift.
A customer at the Circle K on Harold G Clark Parkway told officer Kimberly Barnett on Friday, Sept. 25 that when he came out of the store he saw a woman he didn’t know trying to crank his car. When Barnett arrived, she saw the woman standing next to the driver’s side window of a blue Jeep arguing with the driver. Barnett asked what was going on and the man told her he’d gone into the gas station to buy a drink and when he came out, he noticed his car lights on and someone trying to crank the engine. He ran over and saw the woman sitting in his car trying to start it. She didn’t seem to know how to crank a manual transmission. He told her to get out and got in the driver’s seat so she couldn’t get back in.
When asked why she got in the Jeep, the woman said there was a girl in the Jeep that told her to get in. Barnett asked where the girl was, and she responded that she didn’t know. When asked why she tried to crank the car, she told Barnett that the owner told her to. At that time, Barnett arrested Ashley Ann Merritt, 28, and charged her with attempt to commit a felony and burglary.