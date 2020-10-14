A Tennessee man was charged with having a stolen vehicle after the 2020 Dodge Caravan ran out of gas on I-75 on Sept. 16.
Monroe County deputy Phillip Billingslea stopped when he saw a silver 2020 Dodge Caravan with a Louisiana license plate on the left shoulder of I-75 south near the I-475 split with its flashers on. According to the report, the driver, Cory Jackson, 41, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., told him he was out of gas and was headed to Florida.
Billingslea told him he could have roadside assistance bring him gas and Jackson replied, “Thank God for you. You’re a blessing”. A few seconds later, dispatch said the van had been reported stolen two hours earlier from Marion County, Tenn. and the van had been spotted an hour earlier at a rest stop, driven by a man who fit Jackson’s description.
Dispatch also said Jackson came back as wanted in Ohio for trespassing and drug possession and was wanted in Florida for obstruction. Billingslea had him step from his vehicle and handcuffed him and Jackson wanted to know what was going on. He was told he was under arrest for the possession of a stolen vehicle.
Neither Ohio nor Florida wanted to place holds on Jackson. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also said they didn’t want to press charges against him for the theft of the van. He was charged only with theft by bringing stolen property into the state and taken to jail.