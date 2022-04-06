Dr. Rick Lanford is a candidate for Monroe County Board of Education District 7. He has lived in Monroe County since 1994 and said that a major reason for moving to Monroe County was the school system.
Lanford grew up in the Rutland community south of Macon and is an ordained minister, and Elder in the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. He serves churches in Mansfield and Central Georgia. He serves on numerous boards including the Foundation for the Methodist Home for Children & Youth; Wesley Glen Ministries; Macon-Bibb County Law Enforcement Foundation; Georgia’s Peace Officers Association Foundation; and as a local advisory board member for One South Bank. He holds leadership positions on these boards and serves as chaplain for three state level agencies and Bibb/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lanford said he is running for the Board of Education because education is extremely important to him. He has four grandchildren in Monroe County, and two of them are attending T.G. Scott Elementary.
“Education is extremely important to me. If we want to change the world, then we must first educate our children and give them every opportunity to succeed in life,” said Lanford. “My children were given this opportunity through our Monroe County School system and I am grateful.”
He said as a board member he will advocate parent participation and work for the board to examine options and build consensus.
Lanford and his wife, Kim, have three daughters, two sons-in-law and six grandchildren. He enjoys quail hunting and fly/bass fishing and time with his family and bird dog. His message for voters is:
“No matter where I am or in what circumstance I find myself, I seek to find the Christ in others. May they discover the Christ in me as well. Please vote for me on May 24th. I am ready to serve and help make a difference for the most precious commodity we have in life, which are our children and youth.”