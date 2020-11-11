As the Rock Springs Clinic satellite location in Forsyth approaches its first anniversary, it has seen a substantial increase in patents due to more uninsured Georgia residents in need of free healthcare.
“There is a great need here”, says Bobbi Riley, who’s been administrative director at Rock Springs for the last seven years. Rock Springs has a staff primarily consisting of volunteers, with eight volunteers here in Forsyth and about 24 throughout the organization. While the clinic was initially seeing 1 to 2 patents a week when it first opened on Dec. 11, 2019, things are now a bit more hectic.
“Every year, we increase by an average of 4-7% in patients. Our Forsyth location is open every Wednesday from 8:30 to 1. We’re now seeing seven to eight patients in that time-frame and two new patients each week. We haven’t had a slow day yet.” Many of the clinic’s new patients come as referrals from Monroe County Hospital.
“We’ve been working real closely with the Monroe County Hospital, who we have a partnership with. The hospital has a big problem with uninsured patients coming into the Emergency Room and using it like a doctor’s office. Because the ER is only supposed to be for emergencies and the hospital doesn’t like losing money, they’ll typically refer them to our clinic. So, we often become the primary care doctor for the hospital’s indigent care population (uninsured people).”
The Forsyth clinic briefly had to shut down for six weeks at the peak of the COVID outbreak out of concern for volunteers’ safety. From March 1 to the end of April, patients were transferred to the Milner office, where medicine was distributed in drive-thru lanes and staff communicated with patients via telemedicine.
Riley says that while patient numbers were briefly down when everyone was scared to go out, things have started picking back up.
“People are still sick so we’re still here to meet that need. According to stats from the Georgia Department of Health, there are 80,000 people in these surrounding counties that don’t have insurance. Probably even more now that people have lost their insurance due to layoffs. Many of our patients are in-between jobs and we’re able to help them out while they search for work.” Riley says quite a few of their patients do work, but they work jobs in which they can’t afford the insurance.
“The cost of insurance has gone up drastically. Obamacare did not help at all. Most of our patients can’t afford it. They’re just caught in this loop where they make too much to get Medicaid and not enough to get insurance. We have to fill that gap for them by providing free medical care. People find themselves in this situation all the time and it’s scary. When you’re very sick and have no way of getting healthcare.”
One of the most frequent conditions patients come in with is type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The clinic has a diabetic program which helps get medications, lab work and educational resources to patients for free. Those that join the program are regularly monitored to ensure that they’re blood sugar levels are going down.
“Diabetes is a chronic disease that a lot of people have and don’t know it. It can be hard to discover if you aren’t going to yearly doctor checkups. Diabetes and hypertension are two very common conditions that easily go unnoticed until it becomes debilitating. Our mission is to help people recover so that they can be healthier, happier and more productive citizens.”
The clinic is primarily funded through Rock Springs Church, grants and their “health partners”, who offer donations monthly, quarterly and yearly. The clinic has an annual clay shoot fundraiser in October to bring on new partners, some of which are companies and other individuals. While a few are members of the church, many aren’t and just believe in the cause. The clinic is a 501C3 organization, so all donations are tax deductible. Looking ahead, Riley says the organization is just trying to get the word out and get treatment to those who need it.
“Many people don’t know that there’s a free clinic here. Most individuals that come in are referred by other patients. A lot of people don’t have transportation, so they go untreated. Once COVID lets up, we hope to do a traveling health-fair so we can take the care to these communities that need it. It would just be a van and tent where we’d offer free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. That way, if someone had high blood pressure, we could talk to them about the clinic and what treatments we offer.” The clinic also hopes to expand its hours in Forsyth as the need grows, so patients aren’t restricted to the Wednesday morning time window.
“We’re a member of the GA Charitable Care Network, which includes over 100 different clinics. That alone tells you how big the need is in this state. There may be plenty of free healthcare options in Atlanta but out here in rural Georgia, we’re it. That’s why it’s so vital for this clinic to be here.”