Ronnie Daniel, owner of the Forsyth Dairy Queen, was named Monroe County’s 2020 Citizen of the Year on Friday by the Reporter and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Daniel was honored not only for owning and operating a successful and popular restaurant for families, but also for hosting Bible studies and being a benefactor of numerous good causes in Monroe County.
“I am absolutely honored that someone would recognize me,” said Daniel. “I’m giving the Good Lord my savior all the accolades for anything good that happens in my life.”
For more than a decade Daniel has hosted a weekly men’s Bible study at DQ at 8 a.m. every Wednesday that draws as many as 100 men, encouraging their spiritual growth. DQ also hosts a women’s Bible study on Friday mornings.
Daniel, who’s owned the Forsyth DQ for 30 years, also donates truckloads of food and ice cream to dozens of charities and community events every year. He gives free ice cream tokens to countless schools and churches to help them motivate children to make good grades, attend church and other good works.
And once a year DQ hosts the Miracle Treat Day that raises thousands of dollars for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Daniel and his wife Laura live in northern Monroe County and have three grown children.
Previous Citizen of Year winners:
2006 Jo Anna Banks
2007 Jim Buff
2008 Jo Shipman
2009 Dr. Bob Fountain
2010 Carey Russell
2011 Bob Harris
2012 Movene Futch
2013 Brian Owens
2014 Jeff Wilson
2015 Lynn Davis
2016 Pat Corley
2017 Glover Stuart
2018 Tom Perry
2019 Donna Wilson
2020 Ronnie Daniel