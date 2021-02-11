ronnie daniel citizen of year.jpg

Ronnie Daniel, owner of the Forsyth Dairy Queen, was named Monroe County’s 2020 Citizen of the Year on Friday by the Reporter and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.

Daniel was honored not only for owning and operating a successful and popular restaurant for families, but also for hosting Bible studies and being a benefactor of numerous good causes in Monroe County. 

“I am absolutely honored that someone would recognize me,” said Daniel. “I’m giving the Good Lord my savior all the accolades for anything good that happens in my life.”  

For more than a decade Daniel has hosted a weekly men’s Bible study at DQ at 8 a.m. every Wednesday that draws as many as 100 men, encouraging their spiritual growth. DQ also hosts a women’s Bible study on Friday mornings. 

Daniel, who’s owned the Forsyth DQ for 30 years, also donates truckloads of food and ice cream to dozens of charities and community events every year. He gives free ice cream tokens to countless schools and churches to help them motivate children to make good grades, attend church and other good works.

And once a year DQ hosts the Miracle Treat Day that raises thousands of dollars for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Daniel and his wife Laura live in northern Monroe County and have three grown children.

Previous Citizen of Year winners:

2006 Jo Anna Banks

2007 Jim Buff

2008 Jo Shipman

2009 Dr. Bob Fountain

2010 Carey Russell

2011 Bob Harris

2012 Movene Futch

2013 Brian Owens

2014 Jeff Wilson

2015 Lynn Davis

2016 Pat Corley

2017 Glover Stuart

2018 Tom Perry

2019 Donna Wilson

2020 Ronnie Daniel