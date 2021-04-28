A runaway train car derailed at Industrial Park Drive just south of the Perdue Farms feed mill on Friday night. Drivers were stopped while rail crews worked to put the train back on the tracks. A worker said that four cars rolled away from the feed mill and derailed about 10 p.m. Friday. Crews were reportedly on the way to put it back on the tracks. No injuries were reported. (Photo courtesy John Sandusky)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Grits reopens Wed. as chef returns under new owners
- Terror: Woman wrecks as snake slithers up from steering wheel
- Proposed 250-home subdivision clears first city hurdle
- ‘I just want my son back in school’
- Runaway train derails in Forsyth
- Chamber debuts Taco Week at eight Forsyth restaurants
- Emami says he won’t support county’s plan to hike property tax
- Power of words depends on the source
Most Popular
Articles
- Female jailer hospitalized after inmate assaults her
- ‘I just want my son back in school’
- Terror: Woman wrecks as snake slithers up from steering wheel
- Seattle pair arrested for drugs, cash
- A Waffle House disaster
- Runaway train derails in Forsyth
- Elderly pair in ICU after Hwy. 74 wreck
- Lotto theft charge after leaving card
- INCIDENTS: Woman hit in face with beer, man raises ruckus at DA's office and pair caught in car
- Woman throws asphalt at ex, bank customer goes berserk and man confesses to stealing 32 bags of charcoal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!