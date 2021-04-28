train derailed

A runaway train car derailed at Industrial Park Drive just south of the Perdue Farms feed mill on Friday night. Drivers were stopped while rail crews worked to put the train back on the tracks. A worker said that four cars rolled away from the feed mill and derailed about 10 p.m. Friday. Crews were reportedly on the way to put it back on the tracks. No injuries were reported. (Photo courtesy John Sandusky)