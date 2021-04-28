At a time when many churches are hard put to fill their pews on Sundays, it is noteworthy that this Monroe County church that has been without a pastor and without a congregation for over 50 years will be attended by as many as 100 persons on Sunday, May 2.
This is the case annually when Homecoming is held at Salem Methodist Church. This year's gathering is expected to be one of the most successful as persons from all parts of Middle Georgia pour into the old building for worship service led by Larry Finney at 10:30 a.m. Will Davis, publisher and editor of the Monroe County Reporter, will be the guest speaker.
The service will be followed by a basket lunch after which the congregation will return for a memorial service and singing. Every family will bring a picnic lunch to be shared, as is the custom, by all in attendance.
The old church is closely tied to the history of Monroe County. Salem was originally chartered in 1826, just five years after the founding of the county. After thriving for about three-quarters of a century, the church ceased regular meetings in the early part of this century.
In the summer of 1926 the descendants of the original members of the church decided to hold a homecoming. This was the beginning of a custom that has grown in importance each year.
The families who had a part in founding this church were among the pioneers of this section. Many of the names still ring a bell as being prominent in the present affairs of Monroe County. Some families listed in the early rolls were Davis, Evans, Fuller, Hardin, Johnson, Mims, Morgan, Pritchett, Taylor, Thrash,Tyler, Turk, and Walton.
The old building still stands on a pine-covered hill in the south-eastern part of the county (Pea Ridge Road) and is kept in good repair. The public is invited to attend the meeting at Old Salem Church on Sunday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information and directions, call Larry Finney at 478-474-7339, write to 407 Plantation Dr., Macon GA 31210, or email tootiestones@yahoo.com