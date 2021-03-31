The family of a Mary Persons wrestler who died unexpectedly last year has created a scholarship in his memory.
Buddy and Virginia Edmunds announced at the annual MP wrestling banquet last Wednesday that they are creating the Mat Dog Heart Legacy with a $1,000 scholarship in memory of their great nephew, Kamron Ward. Ward was the Edmunds’ great nephew and they were raising him. Ward died last May. He was a sophomore soccer player and wrestler. Virginia Edmunds told the wrestling team how much their encouragement and friendship had meant to Kamron. She told the Reporter she has been trying to figure out over the past year how to keep his memory alive and the scholarship made the most sense. “He was precious to us and to a lot of people and this is a way to keep his memory alive,” said Edmunds. Edmunds announced at last week’s banquet that senior Cole Padgett will be the first recipient of the scholarship.