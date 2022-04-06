At a called meeting on March 31 Monroe County Board of Education approved new principals for Mary Persons High School and K.B. Sutton Elementary School. Both new administrators attended the meeting with their families to accept the appointments.
Tammy Marion will lead Mary Persons in the 2022-23 school year. Marion is a familiar face at Mary Persons, having served as assistant principal for the last 12 years. She was the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year. Marion has 28 years of experience as an educator, coming to Monroe County from the Pike County school system. She is active in a number of professional organizations.
Marion is married to Shannon Marion; they have two sons, Hagan and Hunter. Several extended family members were present for the announcement, including her mother-in-law, who retired after 33 years as an educator.
“I can’t tell you how honored I am to become the next principal at Mary Persons,” said Marion.
Christina Chapman was named the new principal of K.B. Sutton. She has been assistant principal at Monroe County Middle School for the last three years and is in her seventh consecutive year with Monroe County Schools. She has worked in education for 16 years.
Chapman and her husband, Scott, have three sons, Jackson, Tucker and Griffin, who are students in Monroe County schools.
“I am honored to be principal of K.B. Sutton,” said Chapman. “This is an amazing journey.”
“I am excited about the energy and expertise they will bring to our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman.
The school board approved personnel actions on March 31 of 10 resignations, 20 hires and six changes in position, including Marion and Chapman. The personnel actions were approved on a 4-1 vote with Dr. Priscilla Doster dissenting, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin absent from the meeting and Greg Head, Eva Bilderback, Nolen Howard and Stuart Pippin voting in favor.
Before the vote on the personnel actions as a whole, Doster motioned that the change of position of Casey Hall from teacher at Mary Persons to teacher at Hubbard Elementary be voted on separately because the teaching position at Hubbard, which replaces a paraprofessional position, wasn’t advertised at the school. The motion to vote on Hall separately failed, 3-2, with Howard, Pippin and Head voting against and Doster and Bilderback voting in favor.
Resignations were accepted from Mary Persons teacher/coaches Dan Burdette and Kip Burdette. Kip Burdette’s resignation was effective April 29; other teacher resignations were effective May 27. Mary Persons teachers Lashasta Johnson and Kirstie Knighton resigned as did Monroe County Middle School teachers Anzley Harper and Kathryn Prescott. Resignations were also accepted from Amy Morgan, teacher at T.G. Scott Elementary, paraprofessionals Shadiamond Faulkner (K.B. Sutton) and Peggy Usury (Hubbard Elementary) and media assistant Karen Eastwood (Mary Persons).
Changes in position included Michele Bell from K.B. Sutton clerical to Central Office clerical, Sydney Tucker from T.G. Scott paraprofessional to T.G. Scott clerical and Demario Cheevers from bus driver trainee to bus driver.
New hires included nine teachers: Brandon Brock, Sydney Etheridge, Leeanne Griffin, Serena Odeh, Andrea Kim Quintal, Reagan Sanders (Mary Persons); Dana Morris, Deanna Weber (Monroe County Middle School); Margaret Easterly, Anna Kinnas, Kasey Stuursma, Carol Underwood (T.G. Scott). Hannah Fleckenstein was hired as counselor at Monroe County Achievement Center. Kayla Gray and Carlie Neal were hired as paraprofessionals at T.G. Scott; April Lopez, Eva Murphy and Carley Raffield were hired as paraprofessionals at K.B. Sutton; Emily Swift was hired as a paraprofessional at Hubbard Elementary.