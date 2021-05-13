Monroe County schools dropped their mask requirement for grades 6-12 immediately on Tuesday by a 5-2 vote.
Superintendent Mike Hickman recommended the change, saying he spent a lot of time looking at COVID data and feels with cases going down it’s time.
“The bottom line is we have felt like we are seeing some really good things as far as COVID in our county,” said Hickman.
Hickman suggested the schools still highly recommend masking. But board member Greg Head suggested changing that simply to recommend, saying it’s best to leave it to personal choice.
Board members Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and Nolen Howard voted against dropping the mask requirement. Goodwin said the CDC still recommends masking indoors and with only two weeks left in school he’d like to stay that way.
But Head countered that the CDC issues guidelines, not law, and hinted at recent news that the CDC let the teacher unions dictate policy.
“I wouldn’t put a lot of emphasis on the CDC,” said Head. Hickman said he’s had COVID and knows it’s serious, but feels like it’s time to lower some of the restrictions.