A Monroe County teenager is planning to add handicap-accessible ramps, bathrooms and doorways for his fellow Mary Persons student Dawson Niblett, who is recovering from a spinal episode in May that has him learning how to walk again.
A rising senior at MP, Niblett suffered an episode on May 16 that has left him with limited leg movement. Dawson is making good progress at Shepherd’s Spinal Clinic in Atlanta but still needs a wheelchair. He is expected to come home by the end of August.
Eason Farmer, a rising sophomore at Mary Persons, was trying to plan his Eagle Scout project when he asked his mom, surgeon Dr. Lisa Farmer, about making Dawson’s home in Forsyth handicap accessible. His mom agreed that would be a perfect project and they began planning.
Lisa Farmer said they plan to install ramps to the front and back doors, as well as enlarging doorways and making the bathroom wheelchair accessible. Farmer said they hope Dawson won’t need them long as he continues his recovery, but it will help him until that time comes.
Farmer said builder Todd Rivers, who attends church with the Nibletts, has offered to help them with supplies and design.
Farmer said her son could’ve done his project a year ago but every time he started to plan one, something came up that made it not work. But when the idea of retrofitting Dawson’s home came up, everything fell into place.
“It’s a God thing,” said Farmer.
Being two years apart, Eason doesn’t really know Dawson well — he just saw a need and wanted to fill it. Farmer said they estimate they’ll need to raise about $7,000 to make it happen. Anyone with questions can call Farmer at 478-960-4773. To donate send via Venmo to @lisa-a-f or mail donations to c/o Dawson Niblett Eagle Project, 3695 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.