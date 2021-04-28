Two Seattle men were caught with weed, guns, and cash near the garbage dumpsters behind the Hwy. 42 Shell station and both were taken to the Monroe County Jail around 10 p.m. on April 13 by deputy Wade Kendrick. According to the sheriff’s office, a complainant called 911 saying the suspects were using drugs on store property in a silver sedan.
Kendrick found the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu at the rear of the gas station occupied by Ruchell Gilbert, 22, and Dariante Morgan, 19. The deputy could smell the strong odor of marijuana and asked for their ID. Gilbert, the passenger, handed him a Washington driver’s license. The driver, Morgan, said he did not have a license, nor had he ever had one and was identified by his name and date of birth.
Kendrick found multiple cell phones and a large sum of cash on Gilbert. Cpl. Tyler Rodgers and Kendrick found two large bottles of suspected Promethazine Syrup in a bag in the vehicle. He also recovered a large vacuum sealer with vacuum seal bags. In the trunk, he recovered a CZ rifle with that was fully loaded and had a round chambered. Also in the trunk of the vehicle was a large quantity of “cannabis flower” bags for marijuana distribution. Cpl. Rodgers saw bulge in the right side of Gilbert’s underwear and found a baggie of pills and a large sum of cash.
Both Gilbert and Morgan were handcuffed. Kendrick continued to smell the strong odor of marijuana and found a large joint of suspected marijuana under the vehicle. The joint appeared to have been tossed under the middle of the car to hide it. The suspected marijuana joint was taken into evidence as well.
The CZ rifle, cash, two bottles of Promethazine Syrup, three blue pills suspected to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg, 7 pieces of suspected Alprazolam 2 mg bars, the suspected marijuana joint, the cannabis flower bags, the vacuum sealer with bags and $2,348 cash were entered into evidence.
Both suspects were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of Promethazine Syrup, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects for the cannabis flower bags and vacuum sealer. Gilbert also has warrants for 2 counts of possession of a control substance for the suspected Alprazolam and the Oxycodone Hydrochloride.