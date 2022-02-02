Two women cited for disorderly conduct after fight
A complainant on Collins Ridge Drive told deputy Dustin Ramsey on Dec. 28 around 1:43 p.m. he had heard his neighbors arguing loudly when he got home so he called the sheriff’s office. Ramsey spoke with the female neighbor who told him that another woman was supposed to be gone from her house before she returned home and that she was still there. She said when she returned, she was still there, and they started to argue. The fight became physical after she was pushed, and she said she hit the other woman in self-defense. Both women had marks from the altercation on them. Both were cited for disorderly conduct, and both taken to jail.
Drunk driver arrested at Shell station on North Lee St.
An intoxicated Juliette man driving a red 2008 Saturn Aura was arrested for DUI after he was spotted by deputy Dustin Ramsey failing to maintain lane on North Lee Street on Jan. 15 around 1:34 p.m. The driver pulled into the Shell station after Ramsey initiated a stop and told the deputy there was a trash can in the middle of the road and he removed it. He added that he was on his way home. His eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and Ramsey had him step back to his patrol car where he had him sit on the push bumper. After agreeing to and failing a sobriety test, he was booked into jail where he was also cited for failure to maintain lane.
Woman driving with no insurance taken to jail
Officer Richard Maddox ran the tags on a Honda Accord traveling west on Tift College Drive on Jan. 17 around 10:42 a.m. and the female driver was arrested for no insurance and driving with a suspended registration. Maddox stopped the woman near Railroad Avenue and asked if she had insurance. She said she did but couldn’t find the Progressive app on her phone. The officer asked if she had insurance and she replied no she had missed a payment. Maddox then handcuffed her and took her to jail.
Woman’s uninsured car towed when she gets court date
A gray Honda Accord was found to have a suspended registration and no insurance after officer Richard Maddox ran its tag after he spotted it on Cabaniss Road on Jan. 17 around 3:09 p.m. After stopping at Gilmore Road, the driver handed Maddox her license and when asked about insurance said she had gone last Thursday and had her insurance reinstated with Thompson Insurance in Forsyth with a Progressive policy. After a call to Progressive revealed her policy had been cancelled in October 2019, Maddox cited her and released her to appear on a court date. The Honda was towed by Tracy’s Wrecker Service.
Spent shell casing found in school bus mechanic shop
An employee of the front office of the Monroe County School Bus Office on 13 Old Brent Road told Sgt. Jake Justice on Jan. 18 around 7:55 a.m. that a spent shell casing was found inside the mechanic shop. It appeared the bullet came into the shop from the south side and entered the lounge area, puncturing a wall and landing in a dish drying rack next to the sink.
Jacobs examined the item and it appeared not to be a bullet but rather a silver rivet with the number 18 on the bottom. The rivet was placed in evidence.
After grandson sells grandmother’s gift to him, she says he stole it
A Juliette Road grandmother was upset her 17-year-old grandson sold the cellphone she gave to him as a gift and called deputies to report it stolen on Jan. 19 around 2:54 p.m. She reported to Sgt. Stephen Phipps she bought the young man a black iPhone 11 with the intention of helping him in school. She later learned the phone was sold to a phone kiosk when she tried to find it using an app and wanted to press charges for theft.
Phipps told her that because it was a gift it was not stolen. The woman said she still wanted to be able to give a report to Verizon. Judge Buck Wilder agreed with the sergeant that it would have to be settled in small claims court.
Man curses Family Dollar clerk over prepaid phone
Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded to a disturbance at the Family Dollar Store on North Lee Street after a 53-year-old man was yelling at a store clerk on Jan. 19. The man was using profanity and ordering the clerk to give him his money as Barnett walked in. The corporal told him to quit yelling and to talk to her.
He then told Barnett he had a friend buy a prepaid phone and phone card from the store but he bought the wrong phone and wanted to return it, but they wouldn’t let him.
The clerk told Barnett that she was calling her district manager and he just needed to stop yelling and wait. After the call, she refunded the money for the phone but not for the card. He then left without further incident.
Woman arrested after failing sobriety test for marijuana
A blue Chevrolet Cruze traveling west on Main Street was sitting at the stop light at Jackson Street partially in the turning lane while officer Richard Maddox was running its tag on Jan. 18 around 8:48 a.m. Maddox learned the vehicle had no insurance and after the female driver turned right without signaling, he activated his emergency lights. She then turned left stopping across two parking spaces. He asked her about insurance, and she told Maddox she had 5 more days to make a payment.
The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle and her eyes were red and glassy. He asked her who she had insurance with, and she replied she had coverage with Unique Insurance and showed him a card on her phone, but dispatch was unable to verify her policy.
Maddox asked her when she smoked marijuana last, and she replied she had smoked at home around an hour earlier. A clear plastic container of marijuana was found behind the passenger seat. She consented to a sobriety test and after not being able to follow simple instructions, she was arrested for marijuana possession, no insurance, and DUI-marijuana.