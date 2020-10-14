Monore and Lamar county deputies seized 98 grams of meth and arrested six in a raid America’s Best Value Inn at 130 N Frontage Road in Forsyth on Friday, Oct. 9
Deputies from the two counties got a search warrant as a result of an investigation that identified Michael Hardy as a suspect. Hardy has a history of drug offenses in the Lamar and Monroe area.
After a search of the motel room investigators seized about 98 grams of methamphetamine and made 6 arrests. Investigators called animal control to remove four dogs found inside the motel room due to the unfit living conditions.
Deputies made the following arrests and charges:
• Michael Hardy - trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects
• William Maxon - wanted Spalding County probation violation (traffic offense), trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of cruelty to animals, possession of drug-related objects.
• Crystal Maxon - wanted Pike County probation violation (robbery), wanted Zebulon Police violation of probation (traffic offense), trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of cruelty to animals, possession of drug-related objects.
• Charles Maxon - wanted Spalding County probation violation (possession of amphetamines), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
• Jacob Brand - trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
• Arlena Arellano - trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.