Diane Soule is a candidate for Monroe County Board of Education District 1. She has lived in Monroe County since 2016 and came to Georgia from Wyoming. She is married to Chris Soule, and they have three sons. The youngest is a senior at Mary Persons; the middle son graduated from Mary Persons and is attending Piedmont College in Demorest.
She said she was inspired to run for school board by the children. She said it is important that parents be able to parent and schools be able to teach. She wants all Monroe County students to get the best education possible.
“Monroe County is good with that, but we can focus on it even more,” said Soule.
Although her youngest child will graduate in May, she has one grandson who will be in kindergarten in Monroe County next year and another grandson who will enter school soon.
Soule said she feels it important that parents make choices for their children on issues like masks. She also believes that Critical Race Theory has no place in elementary, middle or high school; she feels it belongs at the college level.
“We’ve got to fight for our kids,” she said.
Soule said extracurricular activities should be varied to provide something for students of all interests. Her middle son was active in the baseball program at Mary Persons, and her younger son has been involved in the JROTC program and will enter the U.S. Air Force in July. She said all extracurricular activities should have access to fundraising so they can enhance their programs and provide as many opportunities for students as possible.
This is Soule’s first run for a public office. She worked in the dental field from 2001-18, which gave her opportunities to become knowledgeable about health and to interact with a variety of people. She is now the primary caregiver for her mother.