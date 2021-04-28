Saint James Baptist Church in Forsyth reopened the doors of the church on Sunday, April 25 for the first time in 13 months on the church's 155th anniversary. The members celebrated the occasion by marching into the church sanctuary as one body in Christ after being apart for 56 Sundays.
The march was lead by the Reverend Antonio Proctor, Sr., pastor. He celebrated the occasion with a celebratory word from Luke 6: 46-49. The message was entitled, "The Endurance that God Gives".
The congregation was grateful and thankful to have celebrated as a family of faith on the "Enduance" that only God can give — past, present and future — in the sanctuary as well as online.
St. James Baptist will have services on 1st and 3rd Sundays online and on 2nd and 4th Sundays will have in-person worship.To God be the Glory for the great things He has done!