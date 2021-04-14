Mary Persons FFA Forestry Team again won the State Championship, making it two years running. 2021 team members are Kaitlyn Shields, Cameron Sparks, Dravin Bennett and Jacob McGouirk. Jacob was the 2nd highest scoring individual in the state.
Last year the national contest was cancelled due to Covid-19. This year the Mary Persons team is twice as excited to represent Georgia and compete on the national stage in October. The contest will be held right outside of Indiansaoplis. In this competition team members must cruise standing timber, identify trees, insects, and other disorders, measure land, and complete a practicum that assesses a tract of land for a timber sale.
Mary Persons FFA has had a very successful year this year with its Career Development Events. Career Development Events are competitions that mirror skills, knowledge, and practical applications from the industry and careers within that discipline.
FFA members have qualified for 16 state competitions and won 12 of their region contests. After the region contest, members were state runners-up in three events and won one state contest and are moving on to the National Contest in October. (Article and picture courtesy of Mary Person agriculture teacher Ryan Smith)
Senior Forestry: Dravin Bennett, Jacob McGouirk, Kaitlyn Shields, and Cameron Sparks (1st in Area and State Champions) (Jacob McGouirk 2nd Highest Individual in State)
Senior Nursery and Landscaping: Samantha Fussell, Piper Haworth, Star Pompa, and Deyana Stokes (1st in Area and State Runner-up)
Senior Environmental and Natural Resources: Zac Acosta, JT Andrews, Nadya Bauman, and Caitlin Ham (1st in Area and State Runner-up)
Senior Floriculture: Riley Dunn, Samantha Fussell, Jerry Ochieng, and Karsen Winget (1st in Area)
Senior Agricultural Mechanics and Technology: Evan Bertram, Troy Davis, Abby Dawley, and Ryan Holloway (2nd in Area)
Senior Livestock Evaluation: Caitlin Ham, Josey Leatherman, Ethan Lord, Coleman Prince, and Willow Waldrep (2nd in Area)
Senior Land Evaluation: Aiden Bleshoy, Nate Lawson, Josey Leatherman, and Willow Waldrep (1st in Area)
Senior Farm and Agribusiness Management: Aiden Bleshoy, Abby Dawley, Clayton Drury, and Anna Grace Simmons (3rd in Area)
Senior Wildlife Management: Zac Acosta, JT Andrews, Kaitlyn Shields, and Cameron Sparks (1st in Area)
Senior Forestry Field Day: JT Andrews, Nadya Bauman, Dravin Bennett, Jack Bernthal, Rachel Casteel, Jacob McGouirk, Gillian Michael, Brunson Moore, Kaitlyn Shields, Cameron Sparks, and Walker Turner (1st in Area)
Senior Floral Design: Deyana Stokes (1st in Area)
Senior Tractor Driving and Operations: Daniel Boyer (1st in Area)
Senior Employability Skills: Anna Grace Simmons
Junior Land Evaluation: Ethan Bertram, Carter Fletcher, Jack Gordon, and Jason Wier (1st in Area and State Runner-up)(Ethan Bertram was state individual Champion)
Junior Wildlife Management: Ethan Bertram, Brayden Bryant, Jack Gordon, and Adam Rhodes (1st in Area)
Junior Floriculture: Elizabeth Dowdy, Hannah Simpson, Amelia Stone, and Shelby Webb (1st in Area)
Junior Nursery and Landscaping:
Autumn Martin, Dakota Philmon, Allison Smith, and Kinzee Wheeler
Junior Forestry Field Day: Ethan Bertram, Eason Farmer, Ava Hill, Kade DeMichael, Madelyn Morris,Coleman Prince, Kelly Rollings, Adeylyn Turner, and Kaitlynn Whitten (2nd in Area)
Junior Creed Speaking: Amelia Stone