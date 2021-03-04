The Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce has promoted Rebecca Stone as its new CEO/President.
“We reviewed resumes from across the U.S., gave much care to due diligence, interviewed several sound potential candidates, and concluded the best candidate came from right here in Forsyth,” said Chrissy Ham Donovan, chairman of the chamber board. “Often, the best hire is to promote from within: to hire someone already on the team.”
Stone started on March 1.
Donovan said Stone for the past year has proven to be a workhorse tirelessly promoting the chamber.
“She is a passionate advocate for the success of our community’s businesses and has done a phenomenal job with connecting our businesses for their success in a difficult pandemic,” said Stone.
Simonia Blassingame had been CEO but resigned earlier this year after just a year.
“We wish her the best and thank her for the time and effort she has put into the chamber and the community this past year,” said Donovan.
The chamber sold its former building on Lee Street to Forsyth Cable for $490,000 in late December. It has moved to Jackson Street in the former Curves building, across from the Reporter. Stone and the chamber are planning to host the Forsythia Festival in May this year, pending city council approval after the city refused to allow it in its usual March weeekend due to council’s COVID fears.