Yvonne Stroud, who teaches students at T.G. Scott Elementary throughout the school year, is spending much of her summer volunteering to keep students learning during the break between school years. Having taught students in grades 1-6, Stroud was particularly concerned about the youngest students having a good foundation for the next school year.
The week of June 7, she offered mornings of activities for pre-K students who will enter kindergarten in August. She asked that a parent or caregiver attend with the child/children in order to help them continue learning at home.
Forsyth approved Stroud’s use of the community building at Kynette Park for the class of about 10 students. But when Stroud went to set up for the class, the building was infested with spiders and she had to move to a back-up plan while the city treated the building for the pests.
Stroud, who has been teaching for over 21 years, said that teachers know how to adapt. She moved the class to the city’s Alderman Hall and had a good week. She offered a summer bridge program for students entering kindergarten or first grade the week of June 14, with class held at Forsyth’s American Legion building on Main Street.
She said she has received great support from local businesses and has been able to provide class materials, lunches and resource bags for students. They have worked on reading and language skills, particularly phonics, and math skills. Students got to take home a copy of Stroud’s book, “Jordan, the Curly, Red-headed Monkey” (available on Amazon.com) and the classic, “Goodnight, Moon.”
“It’s a way to help parents learn to do things in the summer that bridge over to the next year,” said Stroud. “Ten or 15 minutes here and there and you can really help your child.”
She said repetition is important to learning, even though parents may feel like they are just repeating themselves. Stroud said she hopes to make the summer week of classes for early learners an annual event. Her website, luckybuglit.org, offers tips for parents to help them teach their children academic skills.
Stroud said it was a little hard to get the word out about the camps this first year, but she decided it was worth it if she was able to help even one child. She said the feedback she has gotten from parents has been good.
“They say the children are waking up looking forward to camp,” she said.
The week of June 21-24, Stroud will also give her time and talent to offer Science Camp at Monroe County Recreation Department as part of the City of Forsyth’s series of summer camps. She has organized and conducted this camp for several years. It is for grades 1-3 and is from 10-11:30 a.m.
“I have fun with that,” she said.
Stroud will teach gifted students at T.G. Scott for the 2021-22 school year. She was T.G. Scott’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching in Monroe County for nine years. She has a Master of Science in Elementary Reading and Literacy and a Master of Art in Supervision and Administration. She is married to Julius Stroud; they have three grown sons and a two-year-old granddaughter.