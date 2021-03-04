Evelyn and Glover Stuart reached a milestone last week that very few can claim. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18. Both of them were born in Monroe County and have called it home throughout the years, raising their children in the Smarr community (and grandchildren and now great grandchildren!) and giving back to Forsyth and the surrounding area in countless ways.
Evelyn Ham and Glover Stuart met at a community square dance at the Clubhouse in Smarr. Evelyn said the dances were held regularly but there was no band, just records playing for the young people to dance. She was 15 when they met, and he was almost 20. He was already working at Georgia Power Company, where he was hired when he was 17.
“Eventually we started dating,” said Glover.
“Kids were older then,” said Evelyn. She was looking after her younger sister and brother, cooking, and was about to graduate from high school. She was in the last class that graduated after 11th grade, before a 12th year was added.
They married when she was 17 and he was almost 23. Glover is a Leap Year baby, born on Feb. 29; Evelyn’s birthday is Aug. 29. Before they married Glover joined the Army. He was going to be deployed to Korea; so they planned a wedding when he was home for 10 days on leave.
Rev. Douglas Fullington performed the ceremony at the old New Providence Baptist Church building, with one of Evelyn’s cousins as witness. She said back then you wore a suit for your wedding and placed your hands on a Bible with an orchid on it, then pinned the orchid to your suit. Evelyn said a wedding reception wasn’t a custom back then.
The newlyweds were able to go to Florida for a few days before Glover’s 10 days of leave were up. He was wounded in Korea and sent to Ft. Benning to recover. He was at Ft. Benning for three years. Evelyn visited him as often as she could, usually spending the whole day but not spending the night. When he got leave, he would come home to Smarr. Evelyn stayed with her parents, but they would stay with his parents when he came home on leave.
During this time they started building their first house, which is just a couple of doors down from where they live now. Grandson Nathan Jackson and his family live in that first house. Glover and Evelyn built their current home in 1979 and have been there for the last 31 years.
When Glover was discharged from the Army, he went back to work for Georgia Power. Evelyn attended Tift College for about two years and then enrolled in a program for laboratory technicians at the Medical Center in Macon. She finished the 18-month course by the time Glover got out of the hospital. She worked for Dr. Hodges about six months until he left Monroe County and then stayed busy raising their four children, later working in the Monroe County Schools lunchroom and as a substitute teacher.
Evelyn and Glover’s older daughter, Yvonne, who is a retired educator and now lives next door to them, was born in about 1955. A couple of years later Celeste was born on Fathers Day. In another couple of years Stan was born, but then it was five more years before the third daughter, Lynn, arrived.
The Stuarts now have seven grandchildren and nine living great grandchildren. They lost one great grand child. The youngest great grandson is 2 1/2 years old. Many of the families live near the Stuarts, but Evelyn said her house is a little lonesome now since she isn’t keeping any of the children regularly.
Evelyn was often the one to bundle up everyone and go to baseball games and other children’s activities because Glover’s work frequently took him away from home. During his 23 years with Georgia Power, he worked night shifts and sometimes weekends and had to sleep during the day. When he went to work for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), he would spend a week at a time in Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas, but he was home on weekends. He said that gave him more time with the children than working shift work. Glover retired from IBEW when he was 71.
But that didn’t mean he didn’t stay busy. He was very active with Monroe County Habitat for Humanity. He worked with the local Lions Club and Exchange Club on many projects. He worked with the American Legion and other veterans groups. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels through First Baptist Forsyth and sang in the church choir. He was long active with the Gideons.
The announcement of their 50th wedding anniversary in the Reporter in 2001, which they celebrated with a “Roast & Toast” at the American Legion Hall, asked that instead of gifts donations be made to Monroe County Habitat for Humanity and the Forsyth Chapter of Gideons International.
Evelyn and Glover have supported one another whether they were apart or together. Evelyn says you have to go into marriage with determination to stay in the marriage.
“Go into it thinking it’s going to work,” she said.
Glover said the way to stay married 70 years is to take it day by day.
“Marriage is a 50-50 proposition,” he said. “Each does half.”
There are many things they enjoy doing together. Until the COVID restrictions of 2020, they always attended Mary Persons football games together. The every-five-year IBEW conventions gave them the opportunity to travel together to California, Canada, St. Louis, Chicago and even Hawaii. They both particularly enjoyed the trip to Hawaii.
Their future plans are to stay well and keep enjoying their home and family. Glover loves to grow a garden and share its bounty with others. He says Evelyn is a good cook, and she says he does a good job making candied sweet potatoes, pear preserves and fig-strawberry preserves.
The Stuart home is also know for its camellias, which are blooming now, and its jonquils and buttercups, which are beginning to show themselves and will soon be announcing spring. Before the digging of a new gas line disrupted them, there were many roses blooming by the road. The home has also produced lots of good deeds and good memories.
Evelyn said her daddy had a gas station where Little Angels Day Care now stands on Highway 41, and she was born not far away in a house behind where the Smarr post office is now. She hasn’t moved very far, but she has gone where she wanted.
“Monroe County is a good place to live,” said Glover. “We’ve had a good life. All our children are in good health.”