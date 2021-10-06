Ben Vaughn, attorney for Monroe County Board of Commissioners and Monroe County Board of Education, announced the addition of Natalie Fears Sundeen to his Monroe County law firm. “Natalie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in juvenile law, domestic relations and criminal defense to our practice,” said Vaughn. “We are excited about the growth of our firm and look forward to serving the people of Middle Georgia.” Sundeen is the daughter of Judge Bill Fears.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- T-SPLOST on the ballot again in November
- Campbell Brown crowned MP Homecoming Queen
- Report: New cell tower to solve Forsyth woes soon
- Report: Murder suspect attacks jailers
- County rejects High Falls gas station
- ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ opens its new home at 102 E. Johnston St.
- Juliette woman gets 20 years for battering her own baby
- Two injured in head-on collision in Bolingbroke
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘You rolled the dice, and you lost’
- T.G. Scott removes book with two moms, dads
- ‘Why don’t they talk about COVID treatments?’
- Dual enrollment point system hurts some Mary Persons students
- We’re connected: EMC turns on 1st fiber customer
- Juliette woman gets 20 years for battering her own baby
- Two injured in head-on collision in Bolingbroke
- Homecoming Week at Mary Persons
- Suspect wrecks fleeing in stolen RV
- Confusing guidelines thwart plans for affordable housing
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!