ben vaughn

Ben Vaughn, attorney for Monroe County Board of Commissioners and Monroe County Board of Education, announced the addition of Natalie Fears Sundeen to his Monroe County law firm. “Natalie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in juvenile law, domestic relations and criminal defense to our practice,” said Vaughn. “We are excited about the growth of our firm and look forward to serving the people of Middle Georgia.” Sundeen is the daughter of Judge Bill Fears.