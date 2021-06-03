Monroe County Board of Education chair Dr. Priscilla Doster announced at a called meeting on Tuesday, May 25 the the board is offering Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman a three-year contract beginning July 1 and offering Mary Persons Principal Dr. Jim Finch a two-year contract. The board approved motions for both contracts unanimously, 6-0, with BOE member Greg Head absent from the meeting. J.P. Evans attended the meeting by phone.
Hickman’s contract includes a 3 percent increase in his base contract salary. The superintendent’s base salary will increase from $150,900 to $155,427 effective July 1. The contract will be finalized at the June 8 board meeting. In 2020 Monroe County Board of Education reported Hickman was paid $164,987 + $2,748 for expenses.
Finch’s salary is based on the Monroe County Schools administrative pay scale; the board agenda for June 8 includes review of changes in the administrative pay scale. In 2020 Monroe County Board of Education reported Finch was paid $139,603 + $400 for expenses.
The motions on the two contracts followed a closed door session of just over an hour. Doster said the board completed phase 1 of Hickman’s performance evaluation during the closed door session. She appointed a committee to revise the superintendent evaluation instrument so that it would “not be so vague.” She appointed herself and board members Eva Bilderback and Nolen Howard to the committee, saying that Bilderback had expressed an interest in revising the instrument and Howard would bring a lot of experience to the committee. She said she would bring templates of superintendent evaluation instruments used by other school boards to the June 8 board meeting.
Doster said a two-year contract is standard for principals. Finch’s contract is July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023. Hickman’s contract is until June 30, 2024.
Other personnel actions approved by the board are the changes of position of Jennifer Bond from teacher at Mary Persons to teacher at Monroe County Achievement Center, Kari Buckindail from parent involvement specialist to communications specialist (a three-year position to be funded with money from the CARES act), Travis Faulk from Mary Persons custodian to T.G. Scott head custodian and Lisa Watson from T.G. Scott registrar to system registrar.
Jamarcus Johnson, teacher at Mary Persons, was released from his contract for the next school year, and new hire Katherine Baggett was released from her contract as a teacher at Hubbard Elementary. Jeanene Duke resigned as a paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary.
Newly hired teachers are Julia Chambliss and Sarah Holcomb at T.G. Scott Elementary and Nicole Ham, Brittany Hargrove, Natalie Klein and Amanda Thompson at Monroe County Middle School.
As of Friday, May 28 Monroe County Schools had vacancies posted for three teaching positions, six support staff, one student support services, one maintenance/custodial and one food service position.
In other business the board considered the appeal of a student tribunal and watched a video of the tribunal in closed door session. Hickman said the board’s decision was to modify the decision made at the tribunal. The modifications were presented to the student’s family privately.