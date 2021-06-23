A Monroe County deputy was able to arrest a suspect even after he was struck by an airbag as a suspect dragged him in a moving vehicle that crashed into an I-75 barrier around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, June 16. According to the incident report, deputy Dalton Mosely stopped a speeding 2014 Audi near Rumble Road on I-75 N. The car was clocked at 85 mph and didn’t have a tag.
After the stop, Darion Ponder, 27, of Albany, told Mosely he was using a friend’s vehicle and was headed back to Atlanta. Dispatch said Ponder was wanted out of multiple counties and Mosely had him step to the rear of the vehicle.
When Mosely asked Ponder if he had any illegal drugs or weapons, Ponder became real defensive. Mosely told Ponder that he was being detained because he had warrants and Ponder began arguing stating the warrants weren’t from around here.
When Mosely approached Ponder to handcuff him, he ran towards his vehicle, got in and tried to put it in drive. Mosely then pushed him to the passenger side trying to keep him from putting the car in gear. Ponder pushed at Mosely’s face, put the car in drive, and they began traveling down the road.
Mosely began striking Ponder repeatedly with a closed fist trying to get him to stop and they traveled across all lanes of traffic and crashed into a concrete barrier. Mosely was injured by the air bags when they deployed on impact.
The deputy was able to exit the vehicle and pulled Ponder from the driver’s seat and held him on the ground until other deputies and EMS arrived. Sgt. Kevin Brown handcuffed Ponder and he was taken to Navicent for a broken leg. Mosely was taken to Navicent and later released.
Four ounces of marijuana, a scale and baggies with marijuana were found inside the vehicle. Ponder is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, distributing marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and obstruction of an officer.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said Ponder is free on a $5,000 bond and Mosely has returned to light duty. Freeman said Ponder got the worst of the deal because he broke his leg and totaled his car. If he had just complied, said Freeman, he would’ve simply bonded out with no problems.
Freeman noted that they were fortunate because a Holly Springs, Ga. police officer in Cherokee County died in a very similar circumstance the following day.